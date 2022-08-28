Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Sunday 8/28, 1:10 CT

Sunday notes...

This month, Cubs starters have a 3.24 ERA (48 earned runs in 133⅓ innings).

The Cubs are 42-39 against the NL Central and NL East, but just 13-33 against NL West and AL teams. Games remaining (35 total): 17 vs. NL Central, nine vs. NL East, six vs. NL West, three vs. AL.

Seiya Suzuki, last 10 games since August 19: .344/.432/.563 (11-for-32), four doubles, a home run, four walks, two stolen bases.

HE'S NOT: Rowan Wick, last six outings since August 16: 11.81 ERA, 2.813 WHIP, four HR allowed in 5⅓ innings, two blown saves.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the rubber match. pic.twitter.com/HbASYJ3oam — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 28, 2022

Brewers lineup:

Mitchell, a first-round draft pick in 2020, is making his major-league debut.

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Eric Lauer, LHP

Adrian Sampson threw a clunker against the Cardinals last Tuesday at Wrigley Field, his only really bad start this year. He got hit hard even when getting outs and allowed two home runs in less than four innings.

He was better July 6 against the Brewers in Milwaukee — one run in 5x innings, no walks, five strikeouts. I’d take one of those this afternoon.

Eric Lauer has a 2.12 ERA and 1.059 WHIP in three starts against the Cubs this year, covering 17 innings. That’s significantly better than his overall mark in 2022.

He hasn’t faced the Cubs since July 4 and I think you’d agree the Cubs are a better team now than they were then. Lauer has been good in August — 2.16 ERA in four starts — and held the Dodgers scoreless for five innings in his last start August 22, so the Cubs will have a tough task this afternoon.

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

