Cub Tracks zeroes in

Anyway, Drew Smyly faced Brandon Woodruff in the second game of the series. Both were effective early and middle. Late was another story, with a sad ending. Rowan Wick couldn’t hold the fort, and the Cubs were out of heroics on this Saturday. The rubber game is this afternoon.

Drew Smyly has allowed two or fewer runs in five straight starts, posting a 0.90 ERA since August 6. pic.twitter.com/3FWeUzi6eP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 28, 2022

Wade Miley threw around 25-30 pitches in bullpen session. The veteran lefty said it went well. Next few days of recovery will be the test.



“I’d like to pitch tomorrow, but I don’t think they’ll let me,” he quipped.



Minor League rehab outing could come soon, barring setback. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 27, 2022

Final line for Alzolay: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 6 K's, 2 BB



33 pitches in 1st, 16 pitches in 2nd.



Single, walk, walk --- then struck out final six batters he faced. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) August 27, 2022

Rossy: Steele (exited early with back tightness Friday night) feeling much improved. Manager said Cubs will make sure he gets proper rest/recovery before next start. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 27, 2022

“We’ve seen a lot of deals lately around baseball,” Nico Hoerner said in the hours before the Cubs’ 4-3, 10-inning win over the rival Brewers. “And I feel like they’ve been good for everybody involved.” — Jordan Bastian. “Certainly, when you think about where we’re spending money or building a team, we absolutely have people in-house we want to extend beyond where their arbitration years are. I think that’s without question.” — Jed Hoyer.

