Cub Tracks zeroes in

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The Cubs played two different games — early/middle, and late.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

“Genius ‘round the world stands hand-in-hand, and the shock of recognition runs the whole circle ‘round.” — Art Linkletter, Raoul Duke, and a cast of thousands.

Ideas tend to spread throughout the Cubs’ blogoverse, with the biggest of the wigs and the youngest and turkiest of the young turks all adding commentary. Today’s edition is no exception to this rule-of-thumb. The Atlanta Braves, in the highly imitative baseball bubble, have hitch-hikers in their metaverse.

How this relates to intelligent spending remains to be seen. Also recently prominent is the idea that the ‘22 team resembles the ‘14 team. I’m not sure how much of this is wishful thinking. It’s at least a two or three-ply bias.

Anyway, Drew Smyly faced Brandon Woodruff in the second game of the series. Both were effective early and middle. Late was another story, with a sad ending. Rowan Wick couldn’t hold the fort, and the Cubs were out of heroics on this Saturday. The rubber game is this afternoon.

“We’ve seen a lot of deals lately around baseball,” Nico Hoerner said in the hours before the Cubs’ 4-3, 10-inning win over the rival Brewers. “And I feel like they’ve been good for everybody involved.” — Jordan Bastian.

“Certainly, when you think about where we’re spending money or building a team, we absolutely have people in-house we want to extend beyond where their arbitration years are. I think that’s without question.” — Jed Hoyer.

Food for Thought:

