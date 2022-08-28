Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 28

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 13-12. The I-Cubs won the six-game series, four games to two.

It was a rough start for Caleb Kilian, who gave up seven runs, six earned, on five hits over 3.1 innings. Kilian walked three, hit one batter and struck out two.

The loss went to Jonathan Holder, who got rocked for four runs on two hits, including a two-run home run, over one inning. Holder walked three and did not strike out anyone.

First baseman Matt Mervis was 2 for 5 with a solo home run in the fourth inning. He also walked once. It was Mervis’ 27th home run this season and sixth with the I-Cubs. Mervis had two runs batted in and he scored twice.

Center fielder Michael Hermosillo had a pair of doubles in a 3 for 5 game as part of his rehab assignment. Hermosillo played six innings today. He scored three times.

Right fielder Narciso Crook went 3 for 5 with a double and a walk. Crook had two RBI and scored once.

Second baseman Levi Jordan was 2 for 4 with a double and two walks. Jordan scored three runs and had two runs batted in.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez was 2 for 6. He had two runs batted in and scored one run.

Here’s Mervis’ tremendous shot that hit off the scoreboard in right field.

Matt Mervis sends one off the scoreboard for your @GreatClips Clip of the Game. pic.twitter.com/UfpyLjsQIE — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 28, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were tossed out by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 8-3. Rocket City won the six-game series, four games to two.

Chris Clarke started and took the loss. Clarke lasted three innings and gave up five runs on seven hits. One of the five runs was unearned. Clarke struck out two and walked two.

Hunter Bigge pitched two innings of relief and allowed just one baserunner and that was a hit batsman in the fifth inning. Bigge struck out four.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 20th this year and 17th in Double-A. Slaughter went 1 for 4.

Catcher Harrison Wenson was 2 for 3 with a double and a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was Wenson’s fifth homer on the year. Wenson scored twice.

The Smokies had only four hits in this game.

Slaughter’s home run.

Slaughter crushes his 17th HR of the year! The Smokies trail 5-1 in the bottom of the 4th. pic.twitter.com/88Wk1GVgEq — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) August 28, 2022

Wenson’s home run.

Harrison Wenson launches a solo shot! Smokies trail 5-2 in the bottom of the 6th. pic.twitter.com/j7tE8MOjUs — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) August 28, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs calmed the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 7-1. The two teams split the six-game series with three wins each.

Daniel Palencia had his fourth scoreless outing out of his last five starts. Palencia pitched four innings and gave up two hits and walked two. He struck out four Whitecaps.

Because Palencia didn’t go five innings, the win went to Brad Laskey, who retired all six batters he faced in the fifth and sixth inning. Laskey struck out one.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly. Crow-Armstrong also stole a base.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo went 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored two runs and drove home one.

First baseman BJ Murray Jr. was 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.

DH Brennen Davis was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts in his rehab appearance.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dry cleaned the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves) 7-5. The GreenJackets won four of six games in the series.

Didier Vargas started for the Pelicans and got the win. Vargas gave up three runs on five hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Matthew Peters, the Cubs’ 2022 12th-round draft pick, made his Pelicans debut in this game. Peters pitched one inning and while he did not allow a run, he did give up a hit and two walks. Peters struck out one.

The Pelicans bullpen gave up nine runs in the ninth inning last night and for a while this evening, it was looking like déjà vu all over again. Angel Gonzalez came on to pitch the ninth inning with a 7-3 Pelicans lead. It quickly went to 7-5 after Gonzalez gave up two runs on one hit, two walks and two hit batters over two-thirds of an inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, manager Buddy Bailey summoned Anthony Mendez from the bullpen. Mendez got a fly out to center field to end the game and get his first professional save.

The Pelicans scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Shortstop Josue Huma started the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. He finished the game going 2 for 3 with the double and a walk. Huma scored twice.

Third baseman James Triantos also hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning. Triantos was 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Triantos’ double.

No. 11 prospect James Triantos rips an RBI double for @Pelicanbaseball!



Watch: https://t.co/kWUzzUkVyY pic.twitter.com/4USpmdYeE2 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 28, 2022

A nice diving catch by Kevin Alcántara.

Kevin Alcántara makes a spectacular diving catch for @Pelicanbaseball.



Alcántara is no. 3 on @LanceBroz Top 25 Cubs’ prospects. pic.twitter.com/Dd7R4CwQup — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) August 28, 2022

