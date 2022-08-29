Baseball history unpacked, August 29

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Ensign Cottrell, Dave Cole, Henry Blanco, Anthony Recker, Logan Watkins.

Today in world history:

708 - Copper coins are minted in Japan for the first time (Traditional Japanese date: August 10, 708).

1831 - Michael Faraday demonstrates 1st electric transformer.

1911 - Ishi, considered the last Native American to make contact with European Americans, emerges from the wilderness of northeastern California.

1966 - The Beatles' last public concert before a crowd of 25,000, and 7,000 unsold seats, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California.

