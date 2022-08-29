Outside The Confines: Is the MLBPA going to stand up for MiLB?

In some late-breaking Sunday news that we will most certainly be hearing a lot more about in the coming week, it appears that a vote is on the way to see how Minor League players feel about having the MLPBA act as their collective bargaining representative.

This is going to be a very interesting story to follow for many reasons, namely that it appears the MLBPA is finally putting their considerable legal power to some good for minor leaguers, who have long been excluded from any kind of consideration in discussions between MLB and MLBA. It could also mean some additional pressure on MLB to treat its minor league players more like people who deserve a living wage rather than independent contractors who can’t afford to eat. The problem with all things related to paying minor leaguers a living wage is the constant looming threat that MLB could condense the minor leagues at some point rather than risk having to actually pay their players.

