Outside The Confines: Is the MLBPA going to stand up for MiLB?

In some late-breaking Sunday news that we will most certainly be hearing a lot more about in the coming week, it appears that a vote is on the way to see how Minor League players feel about having the MLPBA act as their collective bargaining representative.
BREAKING: Minor Leaguers have been sent a card to vote on designating the MLBPA as their collective bargaining representative— Joon Lee (@joonlee) August 29, 2022
This is going to be a very interesting story to follow for many reasons, namely that it appears the MLBPA is finally putting their considerable legal power to some good for minor leaguers, who have long been excluded from any kind of consideration in discussions between MLB and MLBA. It could also mean some additional pressure on MLB to treat its minor league players more like people who deserve a living wage rather than independent contractors who can’t afford to eat. The problem with all things related to paying minor leaguers a living wage is the constant looming threat that MLB could condense the minor leagues at some point rather than risk having to actually pay their players.
- Surprise! The Mets retired Willie Mays’ number 24 this weekend. Mays, who was much better known for his 21 seasons with the Giants, did spend the last two years of his career with the Mets. The move was a belated way to honor the wishes of former Mets owner Joan Whitney Payson.
- Corey Brock looks at the lingering legacy of Jim Riggleman, still a baseball lifer even now. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jay Jaffe addresses the rise of position players pitching.
- Adidas explains its decision to end its relationship with Fernando Tatis Jr. Story by Daniel Chavkin.
- Anthony Castrovince looks at the best player to make their debut at each position this season.
- Time to check your attic. A Mickey Mantle card found while cleaning an attic (and went on a bonus journey of sales) has sold for a record $12.6 million. Story by Henry Palattella.
- Where does this rank in terms of bizarre baseball injuries?
Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/24) with an infected wound from a recent tattoo.— New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 27, 2022
- Dan Szymborski takes a look at the big Julio Rodriguez extension in Seattle.
- Matt Martell suggests that Rodriguez is the future of Seattle sports.
- Speaking of Seattle, Ichiro Suzuki expressed his gratitude for being inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame. (in about threee years he should be saying the same thing about his Baseball Hall of Fame inclusion)
- Corey Brock offers up some Ichiro memories on his big day. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Braves mascot Blooper wasn’t messing around when it came to obliterating some kids in a mascot-vs-children football game, and bless him for it. Story by Mike McDaniel. (A definite must-read if you love watching videos of a giant fluffy mascot just plowing over a bunch of kids.)
- Scott Chiusano brings us one of the most bonkers catcher-catches I’ve ever seen.
- Apparently Rod Carew had quite the discussion about the state of baseball with Rob Manfred. Story by Ken Rosenthal. (The Athletic subscription required.)
