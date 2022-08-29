Cubs, Giants game September 11 will be on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, and the Giants are rapidly falling out of the NL Wild Card race, but ESPN is tabbing them for one last appearance on Sunday Night Basebll, September 11.

This game was originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT. It’s been moved to 7:08 p.m. CT — that’s an hour later than most ESPN Sunday Night games begin, likely to avoid any conflicts with afternoon NFL games, as that’s Opening Day for the 2022 NFL season.

The Cubs have lost all three games they’ve played on SNB this year — May 8 to the Dodgers, June 5 to the Cardinals and July 31 to the Giants. But hey, maybe this time will be different.

One thing to note: This might wind up being the last 7 p.m. CT start for a game at Wrigley Field. The Cubs recently surveyed season ticket holders as to whether they would prefer that all night games start at 6:40 p.m. CT, as they now do in April, May and September. My choice was an enthusiastic “Yes!” to that question, as I much prefer the earlier start. As always, we await developments.