Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Wednesday 8/3, 6:45 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

There is a pretty good chance of rain and storms tonight in St. Louis, per this forecast, so here’s the local radar for you:

Wednesday notes...

PLOINK: Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch twice Tuesday, raising his MLB-leading total to 22. One more and he’ll tie Bill Dahlen (1898) for fourth-most in a season in Cubs franchise history. The franchise record is 30, set by Anthony Rizzo in 2015.

Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch twice Tuesday, raising his MLB-leading total to 22. One more and he’ll tie Bill Dahlen (1898) for fourth-most in a season in Cubs franchise history. The franchise record is 30, set by Anthony Rizzo in 2015. ROOKIE TALK: Seiya Suzuki is one of three rookies, and the only one in the NL, with 15-plus doubles, eight-plus home runs and 30-plus RBI. The others: Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt Jr. And, Christopher Morel has 26 extra-base hits, the most among NL rookies

Seiya Suzuki is one of three rookies, and the only one in the NL, with 15-plus doubles, eight-plus home runs and 30-plus RBI. The others: Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt Jr. And, Christopher Morel has 26 extra-base hits, the most among NL rookies ST. LOUIS MIGHT BE BORING BUT...: The Cubs have had trouble winning in the current iteration of Busch Stadium. All-time against the Cardinals, the Cubs are 1,257-1,201, and that includes 539-471 at Wrigley Field. But since 2006 at the new Busch Stadium, the Cubs’ record is just 61-79.

The Cubs have had trouble winning in the current iteration of Busch Stadium. All-time against the Cardinals, the Cubs are 1,257-1,201, and that includes 539-471 at Wrigley Field. But since 2006 at the new Busch Stadium, the Cubs’ record is just 61-79. RELIEF HELP, STILL WORKING: Over the Cubs’ last 13 games, the bullpen has allowed just five earned runs in 49⅔ innings spanning the team’s last 13 games (0.91 ERA). In those 13 games Cubs relievers have walked 19, struck out 54 and held opponents to a .179 BA (30-for-168).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP

Justin Steele's last start might have been better if not for some sketchy defense behind him. Haven't we heard this before? (Yes, yesterday.) He wound up giving up four runs, all unearned.

Since June 1, Steele has a 2.65 ERA and 1.314 WHIP with just four home runs allowed in 51 innings. That's perfectly cromulent for any starting pitcher.

Steele threw seven innings against the Cardinals June 5 at Wrigley Field and allowed two runs (one earned). Another just like that, please.

Miles Mikolas is having a solid season for the Cardinals. The Cubs scored four runs in five innings against him June 3 at Wrigley Field, one of just two starts this year (out of 21) in which he's given up more than three runs.

That's good, but ultimately it didn't matter because the Cardinals pounded Cubs pitching for 14 runs that afternoon.

Hopefully they can hit Mikolas again and Cubs pitching will do better.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos. If you do go there to interact with Cardinals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.