BCB After Dark: Goodbye, Hello

The Cubs lost to the Cardinals tonight, 6-0, but the game wasn’t as close as the score would indicate.

Last night I asked you how many players the Cubs would trade away on August 2, the trade deadline. The answer ended up being “just two,” and “2 or 3” was the choice of 42 percent of you. But “3 or 4” got 43 percent.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, I do an abbreviated After Dark. And with things as busy as they are tonight, it's going to be real abbreviated.

Since I’ve been preparing for a massive sell off for the past few weeks that didn’t end up arriving (save for the gutting of the bullpen), I suppose we ought to have some sort of a mea culpa song tonight. So after all the songs about saying goodbye, tonight we’ve got saxophonist Bud Shank and trumpeter Chet Baker playing The Beatles’ “Hello, Goodbye.” So it’s hello again to Ian Happ and Willson Contreras, but a sad goodbye to Chris Martin, Scott Effross, David Robertson and Mychal Givens. And as far as those premature goodbyes to Happ and Conteras? Never mind.



Well, that was a surprise. For the past few months Cubs fans have been bracing themselves for the departure of both of their 2022 All-Stars, catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. In the end, they are both still Cubs.

So tonight we’re so busy that we are just going to ask you how you feel about that. And by that, I’m not asking how you feel about Happ and Contreras personally, but about how you feel about the front office not trading them before the deadline, presumably for players who could help in the future.

Although we have no idea whom the Cubs were offered for those two players or whom team president Jed Hoyer was asking for, assume that whatever was offered was an underwhelming return for the two, although “underwhelming” is in the eye of the beholder. Otherwise they would have been dealt. But you can assume that the Cubs would have gotten at least something for both of them.

So tell us, how are you feeling about Contreras and Happ still being Cubs, knowing that they could leave as free agents after this year and next respectively? We will do two polls for this one, one for each player. And please keep any comments civil.

Poll Willson Contreras is still a Cub . . . Yay!

Nay!

Meh. vote view results 45% Yay! (9 votes)

15% Nay! (3 votes)

40% Meh. (8 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Ian Happ is still a Cub . . . Yay!

Nay!

Meh. vote view results 73% Yay! (14 votes)

5% Nay! (1 vote)

21% Meh. (4 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

