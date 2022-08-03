 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: A legend has passed

Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully has died. The trade deadline passed and Juan Soto is now a Padre.

By Josh Timmers
Today was going to be a big news day anyway with the trade deadline, but then this happened:

It’s too bad the Dodgers were in San Francisco when the news broke, but Scully’s famous even-handedness would not have allowed any home favoritism by insisting on dying during a home game. And even Giants fans were eager to show their appreciation for a baseball life like no other.

Thanks for all the great baseball memories, Vin. God bless and rest in peace.

