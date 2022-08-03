Outside The Confines: A legend has passed

Today was going to be a big news day anyway with the trade deadline, but then this happened:

It’s too bad the Dodgers were in San Francisco when the news broke, but Scully’s famous even-handedness would not have allowed any home favoritism by insisting on dying during a home game. And even Giants fans were eager to show their appreciation for a baseball life like no other.

"It's really hard because it's a portion of your life that you don't want to lose, and you keep seeing your idols, your friends, continue to pass. This is a very, very tough day." @OrelHershiser remembers the great Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/T9DjxvRzyR — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 3, 2022

Thanks for all the great baseball memories, Vin. God bless and rest in peace.