In appreciation of Vin Scully, who has passed away at age 94

Vin Scully, who spent 67 years behind the microphone for the Dodgers, both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, died at his home Tuesday, aged 94.

Beyond his longevity — no one is likely to ever work as a baseball broadcaster that long in the future — he was a beloved figure among all baseball fans, given his national work in broadcasting many postseason and World Series games (25 World Series in all) as well as 20 no-htters. Beyond that, there was his storytelling ability and his unparalleled reputation as a kind and gracious human being. We have all been blessed that Scully passed our way for so many years.

When the Cubs visited Dodger Stadium in 2016 and Scully was broadcasting his final Cubs/Dodgers games, then-Cubs manager Joe Maddon and future Cubs manager (and former Dodger player) David Ross paid a visit to Scully in the Dodger Stadium booth:

Scully’s audio was used by NBC Sports Chicago for half an inning of their broadcast of the Cubs/Dodgers game August 28, 2016 (the Cubs wound up losing 1-0). Scroll in to 49:20 of this video to hear that:

And here is Scully, with a fine singing voice, leading the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field in April 1998:

Vin Scully was not only the greatest baseball broadcaster of all time, but one of the most significant figures in the history of all of broadcasting. This seems a great summation of what Scully meant to all baseball fans:

“People will say to me, ‘You know, when I hear your voice, I think of backyard barbecues with my mom and dad, or painting the garage with my father and your radio on listening to the ballgame.’ It's nice to be a bridge. It really is from one generation to another.” – Vin Scully pic.twitter.com/StM0c9lgz7 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 3, 2022

Tributes poured in from MLB players:

And here’s the tribute done on Tuesday night’s Dodgers TV broadcast [VIDEO].

This obituary of Scully by Andy McCullough in The Athletic today quotes part of Scully’s final broadcast in 2016, lyrical as always:

“May God give you for every storm, a rainbow,” Scully said. “For every tear, a smile. For every care, a promise, and a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share. For every sigh, a sweet song, and an answer for each prayer. “You and I have been friends for a long time. But I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you’ve ever needed me. And I’ll miss our time together, more than I can say.”

The entire article is worth your time.

Lastly, here is the text of an article I wrote here in August 2016, when Scully was about to call a Cubs/Dodgers game for the final time, with tributes to Scully from Cubs broadcasters.

Vin Scully is retiring from baseball broadcasting at the end of the 2016 season, his 67th as a play-by-play man, all with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Of all the Scully facts you can pull out of those nearly seven decades, I think this is the most remarkable: as a 22-year-old in his first year broadcasting the then-Brooklyn Dodgers on radio in 1950, one of the games Scully covered was a spring-training game against the then-Philadelphia Athletics.

Connie Mack, then 87 years old, almost the same age as Scully is now (88), was in his 50th and final season as the A's manager.

So there’s two legendary personalities of the game, brought together in one place, more than six decades ago. Those two men span almost the entire history of baseball, as Mack made his debut as a player with an earlier version of the Washington Nationals in 1886.

In advance of the Cubs’ series in Los Angeles this weekend, Ed Sherman spoke to Cubs broadcasters Len Kasper and Pat Hughes about Scully and wrote this Tribune article about their experiences with the legendary announcer. Hughes, in fact, had a fun story to tell about his first meeting with Scully:

Hughes was 16 when he and his brother sneaked into the Dodgers broadcast booth at Candlestick Park. Scully was in the middle of doing a commercial for Union 76.



"When he was done, he realized we were there," Hughes said. "Instead of telling us to get out, he winked and said, 'Hey, boys, how are you doing?' "



Hughes, now 61, doesn't have to sneak into the Dodgers' broadcast booth anymore. When the Cubs play in Los Angeles, the Cubs' radio voice on WSCR-AM 670 always makes it a point to visit with Scully.



"I look forward to seeing him much more than covering the game," Hughes said.

The response by Scully to seeing two teenagers who were somewhere they weren’t supposed to be tells you so much about the wonderful human being Vin was, and is. This is confirmed by Kasper as well as new White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti:

However, Scully's announcing skills aren't the first thing people in the business mention when they talk about him. White Sox TV play-by-play man Jason Benetti met Scully for the first time this year while working a game for ESPN. He came away with a line that has been echoed by countless others.



"I'll never forget his kindness and warmth, that's for sure," Benetti said.



"He's incredibly gracious," Kasper said. "He always is so welcoming."Kasper and Hughes both praised Scully's broadcasting style. Hughes called him "lyrical," while Kasper said, "It's so striking that what he says, and the words he uses, plays as well on paper as it does on a broadcast. He's like a great author. His pen is his voice."

Finally, Hughes asked Scully how he'd like to be remembered:

"I said to him, '100 years from now when people pull out tapes of your work — and they will — what do you want people to feel about you?' " Hughes said. "He said, 'It boils down to two things. I want them to think I was accurate. And I want them to think I was fair. If they want to say anything else, that's fine. Those are the two main things.'



"It's so simple, but it makes a lot of sense to me."There's no doubt that Vin Scully is those two things, but he's much more than that. He's the voice of all of baseball, a reminder that much of the game we love is about stories and narratives, which he always weaves seamlessly into his coverage of every game. Those of you outside the Chicago market (except the portions of the Los Angeles area that don't get SportsNet LA) will be able to listen to him call Cubs games this weekend. If I could do that, I surely would, no disrespect to Len & JD.

Here's a video that has the audio track from Vin's intro to Game 1 of the 1989 NLCS at Wrigley Field, when the ballpark was "only" 75 years old.

You might find there's a bit of dust in the air while you're watching that.

I often turn on Dodgers games on MLB Extra Innings, in the late evenings before I go to sleep, just to hear Vin Scully call a baseball game. Though he's slowed down — who wouldn't, at age 88? — he's still the best in the business. I'll miss those late evenings.

I had hoped Vin might call Cubs/Dodgers postseason games if they meet, but he said a while back that he wouldn't call any playoff games. I understand, though it's too bad the end of the regular season will be it for Vin. It's sobering to think that the video above is now 27 years old, and we're still waiting. Yes, Vin. Maybe this time, it will be better.

Vin Scully is one of a kind. Someone (likely Joe Davis, who's been highly praised for his game-calling) will succeed him in the Dodgers booth. But no one will ever truly replace him.