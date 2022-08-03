Cubs, Cardinals postponed; doubleheader Thursday

As noted in today’s game preview, there was a forecast for thunderstorms all night in St. Louis Wednesday, and as a result, tonight’s Cubs/Cardinals game has been postponed:

At this time, I don’t have any information on who will start either of these games, for either team. Justin Steele was supposed to face Miles Mikolas tonight, and Marcus Stroman was on the original probable pitcher list for Thursday against new Cardinals acquisition, old friend Jose Quintana. All subject to change, of course.

This will put pressure on the Cubs bullpen as that will give them three games in two cities within about 27 hours, since they have an afternoon game scheduled at Wrigley Field Friday at 1:20 p.m. CT against the Marlins.

The game preview for the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader will post at 10 a.m. CT. As is the case generally for doubleheaders here, there won’t be a full recap after Game 1, but a preview for Game 2 will post an hour or so before that scheduled starting time.

