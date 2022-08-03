Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 3

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs split a doubleheader with the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), losing game 1 5-4 and winning the second contest 8-3.

Brandon Leibrandt started game one and took the loss after he gave up five runs on ten hits over 3.1 innings. Two of those hits were home runs. Leibrandt walked one and struck out two.

Catcher John Hicks hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his 12th of the season and third in two games. Hicks was 1 for 3.

Second baseman Trent Giambrone was 2 for 2 with a double and two walks.

In game two, Wade Miley made a rehab start and gave up three runs on five hits over 2.1 innings. Miley walked two and struck out two. He tossed 49 pitches and 31 of them were strikes, which is probably a more important stat than the basic line.

The win went to Brendon Little, who held the Mud Hens scoreless over 2.2 innings. Little allowed two hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Ben Leeper had a two-inning save. Leeper allowed neither a hit nor a run, but he did walk Spencer Torkelson with two out in the ninth. (Probably wise.) Leeper struck out four.

In a rehab assignment Andrelton Simmons hit his first home run of the year with the bases empty in the first inning. Simmons was 1 for 3 with a walk.

In the second inning, second baseman Trent Giambrone and shortstop Levi Jordan hit back-to-back solo home runs. It was Giambrone’s third home run and Jordan’s tenth, although just his fourth with Iowa. Giambrone was 1 for 4 and Jordan went 1 for 3.

Center fielder Zach Davis went 2 for 3 with a walk and two steals. Davis scored twice.

Left fielder Alfonso Rivas was 2 for 4 with two RBI, one on each single. Rivas scored one run.

Here’s Levi Jordan’s home run:

Levi Jordan makes it back-to-back solo home runs and brings our lead to 3-1 over Toledo. pic.twitter.com/hrtV4ryHIC — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 3, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burned the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 6-3.

Starter Chris Clarke got the win after pitching five innings and surrendering two runs on four hits. Clarke struck out seven and walked two.

Danis Correa had a two-out save. The only baserunner he allowed was a two-out walk to Torii Hunter Jr. in the bottom of the ninth. Correa struck out four.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza led off the game with a home run from from the right side of the plate. In the fifth inning. Perlaza hit a solo home run left-handed. Perlaza had a huge night tonight, coming a triple shy of the cycle. Perlaza was 4 for 4 with a double and two home runs. He scored three runs and drove in three runs.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was 3 for 5. He scored once and had one RBI.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

South Bend Cubs

Rained out in Fort Wayne. They’ll try to play a doubleheader on Saturday.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were catnip for the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians), 13-5.

After two strong innings to start the game, Luke Little pretty much fell apart in the third inning. Little took the loss after he gave up four runs, three earned, on four hits over 2+ innings. Little struck out four and walked three.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan hit two triples tonight in a 3 for 4 game. Pagan scored three times.

