Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview, Tuesday 8/30, 6:07 CT

TORONTO — Tuesday notes...

CANADA DRY SPELL: The Cubs are 3-10 all-time at Rogers Centre and have not won a game in Canada since June 15, 2008.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Blue Jays lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Kevin Gausman, RHP

This is homecoming for Marcus Stroman, who pitched for six years for the Blue Jays with a 3.76 ERA in 135 appearances (129 starts). The Jays traded him to the Mets in 2019 for Simeon Woods Richardson and Anthony Kay. Richardson was later sent to the Twins in the Jose Berrios deal.

Stroman has pitched much better on the road this year (2.08 ERA in 10 starts) than at Wrigley Field (6.92 ERA in eight starts), so I’d expect this one to go well. This will be Stroman’s first-ever start against his former team, though he has faced a few current Jays players and they are batting .209 (14-for-67) against him with 17 strikeouts.

Kevin Gausman had an outstanding year for the Giants in 2021 (sixth place in Cy Young voting, 21st place in MVP voting) and he parlayed that into a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays.

He’s done well: 3.15 ERA, 1.258 WHIP, 2.01 FIP (the latter leads MLB), 2.4 bWAR. His last start against the Cubs was September 11, 2021 at Wrigley Field. He allowed three runs in six innings.

Current Cubs are hitting a small-sample-size .237 (9-for-38) against Gausman with one home run (Willson Contreras).

Discuss amongst yourselves.