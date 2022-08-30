 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks scenes from a holdup

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The Cubs ran out of bases.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs are going full-court press on promoting the immediate future. It’s a logical move, and not unprecedented. The results show up in the zeitgeist, as surely as the Chicago Sky shows up in Marquee’s pregame show, and for much the same reasons.

Not ‘personal reasons’ but others, just as odious. It’s an investment thing... financial, emotional, etc.

The Cubs, minus a couple of players, took off for the Great White North for a three-game series. It’s the beauty way to go.

Arg, corn chips. It’s the Manfred Man, not the Mighty Quinn. The bullpen has to be better than that. We wuz robbed.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...