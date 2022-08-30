Cub Tracks scenes from a holdup

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs are going full-court press on promoting the immediate future. It’s a logical move, and not unprecedented. The results show up in the zeitgeist, as surely as the Chicago Sky shows up in Marquee’s pregame show, and for much the same reasons.

Not ‘personal reasons’ but others, just as odious. It’s an investment thing... financial, emotional, etc.

The Cubs, minus a couple of players, took off for the Great White North for a three-game series. It’s the beauty way to go.

Nico Hoerner, RBI machine. pic.twitter.com/rgCi8vRuI0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 30, 2022

Arg, corn chips. It’s the Manfred Man, not the Mighty Quinn. The bullpen has to be better than that. We wuz robbed.

See y’all in London next year! Bring all the family and friends. Got you all on tickets. So nice meeting you! https://t.co/5tHe04OEC0 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 29, 2022

Javier Assad has tossed 9 scoreless innings to begin his MLB career! pic.twitter.com/pvLPq4z4Bp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 30, 2022

