Cub Tracks scenes from a holdup

The Cubs are going full-court press on promoting the immediate future. It’s a logical move, and not unprecedented. The results show up in the zeitgeist, as surely as the Chicago Sky shows up in Marquee’s pregame show, and for much the same reasons.
Not ‘personal reasons’ but others, just as odious. It’s an investment thing... financial, emotional, etc.
The Cubs, minus a couple of players, took off for the Great White North for a three-game series. It’s the beauty way to go.
Nico Hoerner, RBI machine. pic.twitter.com/rgCi8vRuI0— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 30, 2022
Pinch-Higgins! pic.twitter.com/HlpI1XaDLc— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 30, 2022
Arg, corn chips. It’s the Manfred Man, not the Mighty Quinn. The bullpen has to be better than that. We wuz robbed.
See y’all in London next year! Bring all the family and friends. Got you all on tickets. So nice meeting you! https://t.co/5tHe04OEC0— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 29, 2022
Javier Assad has tossed 9 scoreless innings to begin his MLB career! pic.twitter.com/pvLPq4z4Bp— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 30, 2022
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Pandemic a distant memory for MLB teams — at least until they’re forced to adjust rosters for series in Toronto. “... I mostly root for a Blue Jays-Cardinals matchup because it would be Commissioner Rob Manfred’s worst nightmare.”
- Jack Vita (Sports Illustrated*): ‘Cub Your Enthusiasm’: Rebuilding Chicago Cubs are far from contending. “Currently the Cubs’ best prospects are still far from a big league call-up.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs will use Toronto as an opportunity to get a look at young pitchers. “The Cubs are making the most of a tough situation.”
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): What to expect when you’re expecting Brendon Little and Jeremiah Estrada, two 2017 draft picks who have persevered. “In both cases I remain optimistic...”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Why veterans believe the Cubs are on the right track. “Just making sure all these guys are pulling from the same side of the rope and trying to go out and hurt some people’s feelings,” said Wade Miley.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What the Cubs are still playing for and trying to show free agents in season’s closing stretch. “Now I feel like there’s some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Miley.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): These 3 Cubs are heating up down the stretch. “Seiya Suzuki, Franmil Reyes and Nico Hoerner.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ohtani might be Cubs fit, but trade would be shocking. “... the potential move doesn’t make as much sense when you break it down.” Alexander Patt has thoughts.
- Cary Heinz (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs prospects stand to benefit from lengthened MiLB calendar. “The kids won’t be going home early this year.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): ‘It’s important for those guys to have a voice’: Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ on the movement to unionize minor-leaguers. “An effort to unionize minor-league baseball players came together quickly over the weekend, setting up to challenge Major League Baseball’s status quo.”
