Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 30

Everyone wins! Well, every team whose game wasn’t postponed for a wet field.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs sunk the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 4-0.

Wyatt Short got moved to the rotation in Iowa last week after a career of relieving. In his first start last week, he threw five scoreless innings. Tonight, Short repeated that feat, allowing no runs and just two hits over five innings. Short walked two and struck out five as he improved his record on the year to 4-1.

Kervin Castro, Dakota Mekkes and Nicholas Padilla gave up a combined three hits as they finished off the shutout.

DH Brennen Davis came off the injured list and rejoined Iowa tonight for the first time since May. In the seventh inning, Davis connected for a solo home run. It was Davis’ third home run for Iowa and fourth overall. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Catcher John Hicks had a two-run single in the first inning to give Iowa all the runs they would end up needing. Hicks was 1 for 5.

Right fielder Michael Hermosillo went 1 for 4 with a double and a walk in a rehab appearance. He played eight innings in the field.

Davis’ home run:

Oh he’s back, folks. It’s Brennen Davis time. pic.twitter.com/klLXQ1S4Wq — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) August 31, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies smoked the Mississippi Braves, 7-2.

Starter DJ Herz continues to be unhittable and he continues to have problems finding the strike zone in Double-A. Herz lasted 3.2 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on just one hit. However, Herz walked six batters and also struck out six. Her also had two wild pitches. He threw 83 pitches and just 45 of them were strikes.

The win went to Dalton Stambaugh in relief. Stambaugh pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and gave up just one hit. He walked two and struck out two.

Zac Leigh pitched the final 1.1 innings and collected his first Double-A save. Leigh allowed just one baserunner, a leadoff walk in the ninth inning. He struck out three.

DH Miguel Amaya came off the injured list and went 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI single in the top of the ninth.

Catcher Craig Windham was 2 for 4. He drove home two runs and scored one.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 5 with an RBI double in the third inning.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf had an RBI double in the sixth inning. He was 1 for 2 wand was hit by a pitch twice.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs stripped the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics), 4-3.

Starter Luke Little threw four perfect innings. He struck out five. Little was pulled after 49 pitches, 33 of which were strikes.

Because Little didn’t go five innings, the win went to Chris Kachmar, who relieved Little in the fifth inning. Kachmar gave up one run on one hit and three walks over one inning. He did not strike anyone out.

Brad Deppermann got called on to hold a three-run lead in the top of the ninth, but he struggled, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. So Jarod Wright was called on to get the save. He walked the first batter to load the bases, but then Wright got a grounder back to him that he threw to first to end the game and get the save.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to impress, going 3 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Crow-Armstrong scored one run and drove in two. He’s now raised his batting average with South Bend to .296. For just the month of August, PCA is hitting .340/.405/.515.

First baseman Casey Opitz hit a pair of doubles in a 2 for 3 game. He scored once.

DH B.J. Murray Jr. was 2 for 4.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Game postponed in Charleston. A doubleheader is scheduled for Wednesday.