Cubs announce 2023 spring training schedule

Spring training 2023 will be very interesting for the Chicago Cubs, as we keep hearing that the team will be spending in the offseason. Thus the club you’ll see in Mesa in March could have some big-name players not here now. In any case, the roster that reports to camp next February is likely to look very different than the one you see on the field now.

And remember: The weather is (almost always) great and it’s baseball and it doesn’t matter who wins.

Here is the complete 2023 Cubs spring training schedule, which includes 33 games, 18 of them at Sloan Park, and a reminder that these dates are tentative and subject to change. The team says more games could be added later. Individual game tickets for 2023 Chicago Cubs Spring Training games at Sloan Park are scheduled to go on sale Saturday, January 7, 2023. When I have more information on this ticket sale I’ll post it. The “WBC Team” listed for March 8 is TBD, but that should be fun.

(ss) denotes split squad. All times Central, when I have game times I’ll add them and when TV coverage information is available I’ll add that as well. Most games at 2:05 CT through 3/11, 3:05 CT from 3/12, unless otherwise noted. Home games in boldface.

Saturday 2/25: vs. Giants at Sloan Park

Sunday 2/26: vs. Dodgers at Glendale

Monday 2/27 (ss): vs. Guardians at Sloan Park, vs. Diamondbacks at Scottsdale

Tuesday 2/28: vs. Brewers at Phoenix

Wednesday 3/1: vs. Mariners at Sloan Park

Thursday 3/2: vs. Athletics at Sloan Park

Friday 3/3: vs. Padres at Peoria (7:40 CT)

Saturday 3/4: vs. Angels at Sloan Park

Sunday 3/5: vs. Rockies at Scottsdale

Monday 3/6: vs. Mariners at Peoria

Tuesday 3/7: vs. Rangers at Surprise

Wednesday 3/8: vs. WBC Team at Sloan Park

Thursday 3/9: vs. Reds at Sloan Park

Friday 3/10: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park

Saturday 3/11: vs. Dodgers at Glendale

Sunday 3/12 (DST begins): vs. Brewers at Sloan Park

Monday 3/13: OFF DAY

Tuesday 3/14: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park (8:05 CT)

Wednesday 3/15: vs. Reds at Goodyear

Thursday 3/16: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park

Friday 3/17 (ss): vs. Dodgers at Sloan Park, vs. White Sox at Glendale

Saturday 3/18: vs. Giants at Scottsdale

Sunday 3/19: vs. Padres at Sloan Park

Monday 3/20: OFF DAY

Tuesday 3/21: vs. Royals at Surprise

Wednesday 3/22: vs. Athletics at Mesa

Thursday 3/23: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park

Friday 3/24 (ss): vs. Rangers at Sloan Park, vs. Guardians at Goodyear

Saturday 3/25: vs. Angels at Tempe

Sunday 3/26: vs. Royals at Sloan Park

Monday 3/27: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park

Tuesday 3/28: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park (2:05 CT)

