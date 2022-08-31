Cubs announce 2023 spring training schedule

Spring training 2023 will be very interesting for the Chicago Cubs, as we keep hearing that the team will be spending in the offseason. Thus the club you’ll see in Mesa in March could have some big-name players not here now. In any case, the roster that reports to camp next February is likely to look very different than the one you see on the field now.
And remember: The weather is (almost always) great and it’s baseball and it doesn’t matter who wins.
Here is the complete 2023 Cubs spring training schedule, which includes 33 games, 18 of them at Sloan Park, and a reminder that these dates are tentative and subject to change. The team says more games could be added later. Individual game tickets for 2023 Chicago Cubs Spring Training games at Sloan Park are scheduled to go on sale Saturday, January 7, 2023. When I have more information on this ticket sale I’ll post it. The “WBC Team” listed for March 8 is TBD, but that should be fun.
(ss) denotes split squad. All times Central, when I have game times I’ll add them and when TV coverage information is available I’ll add that as well. Most games at 2:05 CT through 3/11, 3:05 CT from 3/12, unless otherwise noted. Home games in boldface.
Saturday 2/25: vs. Giants at Sloan Park
Sunday 2/26: vs. Dodgers at Glendale
Monday 2/27 (ss): vs. Guardians at Sloan Park, vs. Diamondbacks at Scottsdale
Tuesday 2/28: vs. Brewers at Phoenix
Wednesday 3/1: vs. Mariners at Sloan Park
Thursday 3/2: vs. Athletics at Sloan Park
Friday 3/3: vs. Padres at Peoria (7:40 CT)
Saturday 3/4: vs. Angels at Sloan Park
Sunday 3/5: vs. Rockies at Scottsdale
Monday 3/6: vs. Mariners at Peoria
Tuesday 3/7: vs. Rangers at Surprise
Wednesday 3/8: vs. WBC Team at Sloan Park
Thursday 3/9: vs. Reds at Sloan Park
Friday 3/10: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park
Saturday 3/11: vs. Dodgers at Glendale
Sunday 3/12 (DST begins): vs. Brewers at Sloan Park
Monday 3/13: OFF DAY
Tuesday 3/14: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park (8:05 CT)
Wednesday 3/15: vs. Reds at Goodyear
Thursday 3/16: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park
Friday 3/17 (ss): vs. Dodgers at Sloan Park, vs. White Sox at Glendale
Saturday 3/18: vs. Giants at Scottsdale
Sunday 3/19: vs. Padres at Sloan Park
Monday 3/20: OFF DAY
Tuesday 3/21: vs. Royals at Surprise
Wednesday 3/22: vs. Athletics at Mesa
Thursday 3/23: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park
Friday 3/24 (ss): vs. Rangers at Sloan Park, vs. Guardians at Goodyear
Saturday 3/25: vs. Angels at Tempe
Sunday 3/26: vs. Royals at Sloan Park
Monday 3/27: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park
Tuesday 3/28: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park (2:05 CT)
For those who would like this in a handy calendar format:
