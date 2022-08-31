Outside The Confines: Let’s go around the horn

It’s the final day of August. In case you didn’t stay up late on the East Coast (or even the West Coast), Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit home run number 51 last night.
- The organizing campaign for the minor leaguers by the MLBPA is in full swing. Union head Tony Clark gave several interviews on Tuesday. Here Clark is answering questions from Sports Illustrated’s Emma Baccellieri. Clark says the planning for this drive dates back to at least 2019. (Although it should be mentioned that they did not decide they were going ahead with it back in 2019.)
- Clark also answers questions from The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Clark told the Associated Press that there has been a “tremendous response” from the minor leaguers to the unionization efforts.
- Dayn Perry and R.J. Anderson answer some questions you may have about the unionization drive.
- Robert Arthur notes that spin rates on pitches are back up in MLB and that probably means that cheating through the use of foreign substances is back up as well. (free reg. req.)
- Eno Sarris looks at how teams are managing bullpen workloads this season, and in particular having pitchers throw in two or three games in a row. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Henry Palatella has 12 relievers who could be potential “x-factors” in the playoffs. Scott Effross is first on the list.
- Rich Tenorio speaks with retired umpire Dale Scott about his life in the game and his new autobiography. Scott came out publicly as gay in 2014.
- The Diamondbacks announced that manager Torey Lovullo will return in 2023. Steve Gilbert has details on the decision.
- Zach Buchanan explains why the Diamondbacks are so happy with Lovullo as their manager. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Sticking with the Snakes, Bob Nightengale writes about Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll, his journey to the majors and his “life-altering” decision to choose baseball over soccer. Former major leaguer Jeff Cirillo was his coach at 14 and he told Carroll’s mom that he could really be something special in baseball. As Cirillo is now a scout for the Dodgers, he may live to regret that advice.
- The Phillies would probably be granted a special exemption to the “Selig Rule” if they wish to hire interim manager Rob Thompson on a permanent basis, writes Jim Salisbury. They probably want to.
- White Sox manager Tony LaRussa missed last night’s game with an unspecified “medical issue.” At his age, I’m shocked he can even get through a half inning without having to go to the bathroom.
- The Yankees got good news as pitcher Jameson Taillon’s X-rays came out negative after he was hit in the arm by a line drive.
- The Astros got good news as well on pitcher Justin Verlander. Although Verlander went on the injured list with a calf injury, the injury was termed to be on the less-serious end of the spectrum and Verlander expects to return to the rotation before the end of the season.
- The Rays are hoping for similar good news because their ace pitcher Shane McClanahan was scratched from a start with a left shoulder impingement.
- Dan Szymborski asks if head-to-head records in the regular season matter when the teams meet in the playoffs? Yes, the Cubs won all seven regular season games with the Mets in 2015, which is why the Cubs faced off against the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 World Series.
- This is a topic right now because the Mets are playing the Dodgers. What might we learn about a potential NLCS from this series?
- The Dodgers beat the Mets last night, which meant that closer Edwin Díaz didn’t get in the game. That’s a bummer because Australian musician Timmy Trumpet was at the game ready to play “Narco” live had Díaz entered. But Mr. Trumpet said he will return for tonight’s game to try again.
- Trumpet had never held a baseball before he prepared to throw out the first pitch Tuesday night. But he officially declared himself a “Mets fan for life” and that he will play the song live when the Mets make the World Series.
- Joey Gallo says he’s been able to relax and be himself in Los Angeles, which is why his career seems to be back on track since his trade to the Dodgers. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Jay Jaffe notes that the trade between Milwaukee and San Diego that sent closer Josh Hader to the Padres has not been good for either team.
- Ben Clemens asks what’s gone wrong with Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos?
- Grant Brisbee finds some good news in the Giants disappointing season. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Here’s your Christmas wish list. R.J. Anderson has the top 20 free agents available this offseason.
- Matt Monagan has the story behind the man and his 1952 Mickey Mantle card that just sold for $12.6 million.
- Christopher Kamrani and Stephen Nesbitt have the wild story of the 1987 Salt Lake Trappers, an independent league team that had Bill Murray as a part-owner and biggest fan. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- And finally, someone named Mark got some disappointing romantic news on the video board at American Family Field on Monday night. The Brewers were down two runs in the 8th inning to the Pirates and decided that they were going to win the game for Mark (whoever he is). Milwaukee won the game in the bottom of the ninth on a walkoff home run by Keston Hiura. Hopefully Mark feels better.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Mark.
