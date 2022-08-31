Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 31

In the past, the minor league season would be ending this weekend. Instead, we’ve got a few weeks left to go.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were boarded and seized by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 7-0.

It was a rough start for Anderson Espinoza, who gave up a run in the first and five more in the third to take the loss. His final line was six runs on six hits over 2.2 innings. Espinoza walked one and struck out three.

The I-Cubs had three hits tonight, all singles.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies stopped the Mississippi Braves, 3-1.

Riley Thompson picked up his first win of the year after he threw five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Peyton Remy threw two scoreless innings in relief of Thompson and then Hunter Bigge came on and got the save. Bigge did give up a run with two out in the ninth inning, so his final line was one run on one hit and three walks over two innings. Bigge struck out three.

Left fielder Nelson Maldonado hit a two-run double in the second inning. He was 1 for 4.

Center fielder Zach Davis went 2 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs wrenched the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics), 4-2. The win reduced South Bend’s magic number for clinching a second-half title to five with ten games to play.

Wade Miley made a rehab start in this game and allowed both Lugnuts runs in the second inning. Miley finished the game allowing two runs on five hits over 3.2 innings. Miley struck out two and walked no one, but he did hit one batter.

The win went to Porter Hodge, who basically came on as a starting pitcher to start the fourth inning and went the rest of the way. Over five innings, Hodge gave up no runs and three hits. He struck out six and walked just one.

DH B.J. Murray Jr. connected for a solo home run in the third inning, his seventh this season and fourth with South Bend. Murray went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored twice.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, his seventh this season. Aliendo went 1 for 4.

South Bend scored four runs on four hits. But two of those hits were home runs and they walked five times while striking out only three times.

Highlights. Be sure to check out the unbelievable (and admittedly lucky) double play that Hodge turned in the ninth inning at the 1:52 mark.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans split a doubleheader with the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), losing game one 5-1 and winning the second game 5-2.

Starter Michael Arias made his first appearance for Myrtle Beach and he only lasted one inning. Arias gave up three runs on two hits and two walks. He did strike out three.

Third baseman James Triantos hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to account for the Pelicans only run in game one. It was Triantos’ sixth home run this year. He was 2 for 3.

Triantos’ home run.

James Triantos is having himself a day. After going 2-3 with a HR in the 1st game of DH, he singles in a pair of runs in his first AB golf GM 2. pic.twitter.com/rRtRusXjOO — Jordan Miller (@Miller_MiLB) September 1, 2022

In game two, starter Luis A. Rodriguez went three innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked two.

The win went to Chase Watkins, who relieved Rodriguez and tossed three scoreless innings. Watkins gave up three hits. He struck out four and walked no one.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. pitched a perfect seventh inning and got the save. Scalzo struck out one.

Shortstop Josue Huma hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his fourth this season. Huma went 1 for 4 with two runs scored and two runs driven in.

Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 4 with a stolen base.

First baseman Liam Spence went 2 for 2 with a walk and a stolen base Spence scored one run.

Triantos had a two-run single in the first inning of game two. He went 1 for 4.