Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game 1 preview, Thursday 8/4, 12:15 CT

Fortunately, there will be no weather issues for today’s doubleheader, per this forecast.

Other useful info for today:

LHP Matt Dermody added by Cubs as today’s 27th man. LHP Sean Newcomb is the Game 2 starter, but no roster move yet. Newcomb has been getting stretched out at Iowa (up to 71 pitches in last outing). — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 4, 2022

Official roster move for Dermody:

LHP Matt Dermody has been selected from @IowaCubs, optioned to Iowa, then recalled to serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/tkLlUXDeFc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2022

Thursday notes...

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED: The Cubs and Cardinals last played a doubleheader June 4 at Wrigley Field. The teams split those two games. The last doubleheader between the Cubs and Cardinals in St. Louis happened August 30, 2014, also a split. The last time the Cubs swept a doubleheader from the Cardinals was June 8, 1992 at the old Busch Stadium — and that was the day Jim Bullinger homered on the first MLB pitch he saw, as I noted here on its 30th anniversary. And, the last time the Cubs played a doubleheader on the road was September 8, 2018 at Washington. They got swept.

LAST PLACE: The Pirates won Wednesday to tie the Reds in the NL Central standings at 42-62 (.404). The Cubs, also 20 games under .500 at 41-61, thus fell into fifth place in the NL Central with a .402 winning percentage. This is the first time the Cubs have been in last place in the division this late in the season since September 28, 2014, the last day of that season. The Cubs finished fifth that year.

And now, a couple of notes repeated from last night, as they are still valid:

RELIEF HELP, STILL WORKING: Over the Cubs’ last 13 games, the bullpen has allowed just five earned runs in 49⅔ innings spanning the team’s last 13 games (0.91 ERA). In those 13 games Cubs relievers have walked 19, struck out 54 and held opponents to a .179 BA (30-for-168).

Over the Cubs’ last 13 games, the bullpen has allowed just five earned runs in 49⅔ innings spanning the team’s last 13 games (0.91 ERA). In those 13 games Cubs relievers have walked 19, struck out 54 and held opponents to a .179 BA (30-for-168). PLOINK: Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch twice Tuesday, raising his MLB-leading total to 22. One more and he’ll tie Bill Dahlen (1898) for fourth-most in a season in Cubs franchise history. The franchise record is 30, set by Anthony Rizzo in 2015.

Here are today’s Game 1 particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Here’s the #STLCards lineup for today’s Game 1 against RHP Marcus Stroman and the #Cubs. Miles Mikolas is pitching Game 1 for the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/5fGL5LSjnF — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) August 4, 2022

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP

Marcus Stroman, since returning from the IL: four starts, 0.89 ERA, 1.082 WHIP (two runs in 20⅓ innings), no home runs allowed, .214 opponents BA.

That's really good, and hopefully it continues tonight. I still can't figure this out, though:

Stroman, home games, 2022: five starts, 7.94 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, six HR in 22⅔ innings

Stroman, road games, 2022: eight starts, 2.00 ERA, 1.022 WHIP, two HR in 45 innings

So, this being a road game, he should do well. If you know why this is happening to him at Wrigley, kindly let Marcus know before his next start.

Miles Mikolas is having a solid season for the Cardinals. The Cubs scored four runs in five innings against him June 3 at Wrigley Field, one of just two starts this year (out of 21) in which he’s given up more than three runs.

That’s good, but ultimately it didn’t matter because the Cardinals pounded Cubs pitching for 14 runs that afternoon.

Hopefully they can hit Mikolas again and Cubs pitching will do better.

Discuss amongst yourselves.