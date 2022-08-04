Cub Tracks’ round and round

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Yesterday was a long week for everyone. The Pitch Lab will be humming. I don’t know if the vaunted Lab can help with the current bullpen crunch, though. Somebodies will have to step up as the dependable arms have moved on. Maybe they can viddy some of the others during rain delay theater. There’s no game to play, so...
It's 6:45, no pitch has been thrown, nobody has been out for warmups, the tarp is still on the field, and the stands are barren.— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) August 3, 2022
Just don’t have them watch Mychal Givens’ Met debut, unless you want to see what NOT to do.
Mychal Givens had 16 straight scoreless appearances with the Cubs.— Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) August 3, 2022
He just allowed 5 earned runs (2 HR) in 2/3 innings vs the Nats in his Mets debut.
(Jed probably laughed at that one)
Cubs are fifth in line for waiver claims. Is Dinelson Lamet at the Pitch Lab yet? Also:
this rain delay is the perfect time to EXTEND WILLSON CONTRERAS— Morale Supply Co.™ (@moralesupplyco) August 3, 2022
Tonight's #Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2022
It will be be made up tomorrow, Aug. 4, at 12:15 p.m. CDT as Game 1 of a split-doubleheader.
Game 2 remains scheduled for 6:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cJ4O8lylS4
Think something that I'll be hammering home over the next couple months is that Cubs fans need to prepare for the Cubs to handle the catcher spot differently. Think Yankees, Astros or Rays. Average at best bats, but guys who are believe to REALLY elevate a pitching staff.— FullCountTommy (@FullCountTommy) August 3, 2022
Just in case you missed it:
Hear from Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. https://t.co/YYy2iFkj83— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 2, 2022
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs, Reds excited for Field of Dreams showcase. “It’s an incredible movie and I’m looking forward to being out there,” Kyle Farmer said in a Zoom call on Wednesday afternoon.
- Rick Morrissey (Chicago Sun-Times*): For the Cubs and White Sox, rebuilding ain’t what it used to be. “Remember when we were told tearing down was the only way to go up? Tell that to the Dodgers.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Jed Hoyer explains the Cubs’ thought process at the trade deadline with Willson Contreras, Ian Happ. “We were willing to listen if someone gave us a piece that could really help our future,” Hoyer said after the trade deadline. “We never crossed that threshold.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ handling of Contreras at trade deadline shameful. “In some ways, it’s a continuation of business-first, player-last practices with Contreras all season.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): If Cubs don’t extend Contreras, this is a historic failure. “The only problem with that idea is that the Cubs have had years – literally years – to do so, but haven’t.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): New Cub Kervin Castro excited to build on rapport with Contreras. “I was hoping that he would stay since I knew him,” said Castro.
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): Scouting new Cubs prospect Hayden Wesneski: A whirly-throwing starter on the cusp of the big leagues. “Wesneski’s ability for gloveside breaking ball movement is rare.”
- Greg Huss (North Side Bound*): What’s going on in my head: Outlook for Cubs prospects acquired in trades, draft. “... the Cubs acquired three true prospects in their trades recently...”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Contreras, Happ ‘super happy’ to remain Cubs after trade deadline. “We’re still here,” a beaming and relieved Contreras told members of the media after Tuesday night’s 6-0 loss to St. Louis. “I’m happy to still be here,” Happ said.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs, Contreras stuck with each other for now as deadline passes. “It’s not you, it’s us.”
Food for Thought:
It's definitely not edible. https://t.co/08SWpPItZp— Futurism (@futurism) August 3, 2022
Mouse Embryos Grown Without The Need For An Egg, Sperm Or Wombhttps://t.co/9Nnsq2tqer pic.twitter.com/3P6WdLnwNB— IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 3, 2022
Ancient Maya May Have Turned Their Dead Rulers Into Balls For Popular Gamehttps://t.co/w1O9BsiBxW pic.twitter.com/jC94WTSMdQ— IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 3, 2022
