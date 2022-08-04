Cub Tracks’ round and round

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Yesterday was a long week for everyone. The Pitch Lab will be humming. I don’t know if the vaunted Lab can help with the current bullpen crunch, though. Somebodies will have to step up as the dependable arms have moved on. Maybe they can viddy some of the others during rain delay theater. There’s no game to play, so...

It's 6:45, no pitch has been thrown, nobody has been out for warmups, the tarp is still on the field, and the stands are barren. — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) August 3, 2022

Just don’t have them watch Mychal Givens’ Met debut, unless you want to see what NOT to do.

Mychal Givens had 16 straight scoreless appearances with the Cubs.



He just allowed 5 earned runs (2 HR) in 2/3 innings vs the Nats in his Mets debut.



(Jed probably laughed at that one) — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) August 3, 2022

Cubs are fifth in line for waiver claims. Is Dinelson Lamet at the Pitch Lab yet? Also:

this rain delay is the perfect time to EXTEND WILLSON CONTRERAS — Morale Supply Co.™ (@moralesupplyco) August 3, 2022

Tonight's #Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed.



It will be be made up tomorrow, Aug. 4, at 12:15 p.m. CDT as Game 1 of a split-doubleheader.



Game 2 remains scheduled for 6:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cJ4O8lylS4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2022

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Think something that I'll be hammering home over the next couple months is that Cubs fans need to prepare for the Cubs to handle the catcher spot differently. Think Yankees, Astros or Rays. Average at best bats, but guys who are believe to REALLY elevate a pitching staff. — FullCountTommy (@FullCountTommy) August 3, 2022

Just in case you missed it:

Hear from Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. https://t.co/YYy2iFkj83 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 2, 2022

Food for Thought:

Mouse Embryos Grown Without The Need For An Egg, Sperm Or Wombhttps://t.co/9Nnsq2tqer pic.twitter.com/3P6WdLnwNB — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 3, 2022

Ancient Maya May Have Turned Their Dead Rulers Into Balls For Popular Gamehttps://t.co/w1O9BsiBxW pic.twitter.com/jC94WTSMdQ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 3, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!