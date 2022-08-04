Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game 2 preview, Thursday 8/4, 6:45 CT

Roster move for Game 2: Here

Here’s all the rest of the info you’ll need for Game 2 of today’s doubleheader.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs Game 2 lineup in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/vFQAYZgRmh — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2022

Cardinals lineup:

St. Louis Cardinals lineup:

1. Dylan Carlson (S) CF

2. Tommy Edman (S) 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt (R) DH

4. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B

5. Albert Pujols (R) 1B

6. Tyler O'Neill (R) LF

7. Paul DeJong (R) SS

8. Yadier Molina (R) C

9. Lars Nootbaar (L) RFhttps://t.co/Y3W1k9vpkY — Stokastic MLB DFS (@StokasticMLB) August 4, 2022

Sean Newcomb, LHP vs. Jose Quintana, LHP

If this pitching matchup had happened in early April, it would have been Braves vs. Pirates. Both of these pitchers have been traded this year.

Sean Newcomb, though, had to go to Triple-A Iowa to work on things, first after an IL stint, then on option. He’s been recalled to start this game. In seven MLB appearances this year (three for Atlanta, four for the Cubs) he... well, trust me, you really don’t want to see his numbers. Click here if you really do. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

At Iowa he’s made 12 appearances (one start) with a 3.38 ERA and 1.250 WHIP, with 31 strikeouts in 24 innings. He was stretched out to 71 pitches in his last outing, so hopefully he can give the Cubs five innings tonight.

After a few years ruined by injury, and you’re certainly familiar with that, Jose Quintana resurrected his career with the Pirates, enough so that he got himself traded to the contending Cardinals. This is his Cardinals debut.

He’s made three starts for the Cubs this year and posted a 2.81 ERA and 1.250 WHIP in 16 total innings. Current Cubs are hitting .227 (15-for-66) against Q with one home run (Seiya Suzuki).

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

