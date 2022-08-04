Go get ‘em, Marcus.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Cardinals Thursday 8/4 doubleheader game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals Game 1, Thursday 8/4, 12:15 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals Game 1, Thursday 8/4, 12:15 CT
- Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game 1 preview, Thursday 8/4, 12:15 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Minor League Wrap: Perlaza’s 2 HRs leads Smokies past Trash Pandas, 6-3
- Reflections on the day the Cubs did not trade Willson Contreras and Ian Happ
- Cub Tracks’ round and round
- Cubs, Cardinals postponed; doubleheader Thursday
- BCB After Dark: Rain delay theater
- Cubs roster move: Kervin Castro added to 26-man active roster
Loading comments...