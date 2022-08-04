MLB officially announces 2023 London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals

Just after the MLB lockout ended last March, news leaked that the Cubs and Cardinals would play in London sometime in 2023, as part of MLB’s plan to play games there (and in Paris!) over the next few years:

With MLB returning to London, #Cardinals are in line to host the #Cubs there in 2023, pending a finalized schedule, according to a source. Team is hopeful. It's obviously early with CBA fresh.



The two-game series between the rivals set for 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 11, 2022

As noted by Derrick Goold, Cubs and Cardinals were supposed to play in MLB’s London Series in 2020, but those games were cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, MLB and the MLB Players Association officially announced the dates for the London Series — June 24 and 25, 2023.

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts. “We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love.”

The 2020 schedule had the two games listed as both Cardinals home games and this will also be the case for the games next year, with the Cubs being the “away” team.

The 2023 London Series is part of the MLB WORLD TOUR, an historic slate of games that will bring MLB teams and players to the league’s global fan base. The MLB WORLD TOUR represents MLB and the MLBPA’s largest ever international play plan featuring up to 24 regular season games and up to 16 exhibition games to be played in Asia, Mexico and Latin America, and Europe through the 2026 season.

The Cubs have previously played games overseas, in 2000 against the Mets in Japan and in 2003 against the Montreal Expos in Puerto Rico.

I’m definitely planning on going to these games, as I had plans to go in 2020. Sounds exciting. Now, let’s hope the Cubs have a better team to show on the world stage next year.