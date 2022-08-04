Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 4

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs pan-roasted the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) 6-3.

Caleb Kilian got the win after allowing just two runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. Kilian struck out five and walked one.

Right fielder Narciso Crook hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 18th on the year. Crook also had a two-run single in the seventh. Crook was 2 for 4 with the three RBI.

Center fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly. He also scored one run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were tossed out by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 7-4.

Starter DJ Herz allowed just one hit, but two runs, over 4.2 innings. Herz struck out eight, walked three and hit three batters.

Bailey Horn was torched for three runs in two-thirds of an inning in the seventh inning and got the loss. Horn allowed four hits and walked three while striking out none. He gave up a two-run home run to Preston Palmeiro.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf hit a solo home run in the second inning, his 16th on the season. Strumpf was 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Center fielder Alexander Canario stayed red-hot with a solo home run in the fifth. It was Canario’s 26th home run this year and 19th in Double-A. It was also Canario’s fourth home run in the past six games. Canario went 3 for 4 with a walk.

Catcher Bryce Windham went 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored once.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs breached the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 3-1.

Porter Hodge got his first Low-A win as he surrendered just one run on two hits over 5.2 innings. The one run came on a home run by Cole Cummings in the fourth inning. Hodge struck out eight and walked just one. That’s pretty good, isn’t it?

Eduarniel Nunez came on with a man on and two out in the bottom of the ninth. He gave up a single to the first batter he faced to bring the winning run to the plate, but the next hitter grounded out to second to end the game and give Nunez the save.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was the star of this game, going 3 for 5 with two steals. Crow-Armstrong scored one run and drove one in. He also shined on defense.

PCA defense is a work of art



Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans tossed cold water on the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians), 4-2.

Starter Tyler Santana struck out a career-high ten batters on the way to the win. Santana pitched seven innings and gave up just one run on seven hits. He walked one.

Angel Gonzalez pitched the final two innings for his first save with Myrtle Beach. Gonzalez gave up one unearned run on two hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Third baseman Scott McKeon was 2 for 4 with a two-run single in the sixth inning that gave the Pelicans a 3-1 lead that they would never relinquish.

First baseman Matt Warkentin was 2 for 3 with a walk and one run scored.

Shortstop Josue Huma was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored in the first inning after leading off with a single.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros went 1 for 2 with an RBI double and two walks.

ACL Cubs

Their game with the Reds was cancelled because of a COVID-19 outbreak. I don’t know if its the Cubs or the Reds. Or both. I guess we’ll find out soon.