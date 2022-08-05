Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Friday 8/5, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

PITCHING: Even with the 11 runs allowed in Thursday’s doubleheader, Cubs pitching has posted a 2.63 ERA over the team’s last 15 games, over which the Cubs have gone 7-8. The team has allowed 51 earned runs, but also 12 unearned runs, over that 15-game span.

Herein lies the problem. Over those same 15 games, Cubs batters have hit just .229 and scored only 54 runs (just 3.6 per game). HE’S HOT: Willson Contreras, three games since not being traded: .300/.462/.900 (3-for-10), a double, a triple, a home runs, two times HBP, only one strikeout.

Willson Contreras, three games since not being traded: .300/.462/.900 (3-for-10), a double, a triple, a home runs, two times HBP, only one strikeout. HE’S NOT: Nico Hoerner, last seven games (the just completed road trip): .125/.222/.125 (3-for-24), no extra-base hits, six strikeouts. Nico is hitting .336/.377/.447 (51-for-152) in 42 games at Wrigley Field this year, but just .253/.298/.380 (42-for-166) in 47 road games.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/mTkNz4fLOE — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2022

The Marlins lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Marlins lineup.

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Edward Cabrera, RHP

Justin Steele was originally going to throw in the Cardinals series, but had his start pushed back to today as they try to manage his innings, which currently total 91.

Over his last five starts: 2.05 ERA, 1.367 WHIP, just one home run in 26⅓ innings. That’ll play. He could have gone further into his last start July 28 against the Giants, except for some shoddy defense that wound up in four unearned runs scoring.

Steele has never faced the Marlins and only one hitter on their active roster (Jacob Stallings) has ever faced him (1-for-4).

Edward Cabrera was activated from the injured list today after missing a month with elbow issues. He had started the year at Triple-A Jacksonville, made three MLB starts (3.45 ERA, 1.213 WHIP) and has made three rehab starts before today’s activation.

He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on the Cubs’ active roster. We’ll see whether it’s advantage: pitcher or advantage: Cubs hitters in just a couple of hours. He’s got a good pitch mix (see below) and averages nearly 97 miles per hour on his four-seamer,

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Marlins market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

