Outside The Confines: The dog days of summer

We are now in the downward swing of summer (I don’t mean to make you all miserable, but for those of us who love fall, this is great news). The All-Star break is behind us, teams have largely determined the roster that will hopefully take them to October, and now they’re just hoping for good luck and no injuries.

With the passing of Vin Scully, baseball is also feeling a sense of thoughtfulness and melancholy, emotions tied to things coming to an end, much like summer itself.

At this point in the season, there’s a pretty good idea of which teams will be headed into the postseason, and those who are on the cusp of a wild card spot are feeling the pressure of rising to the challenge. Meanwhile, the Yankees’ superstar Aaron Judge is getting some attention as he potentially homers his way to history; and a former Triple Crown winner might be thinking about hanging up his cleats in Detroit.

All that and more in today’s links.

Have you ever tried to explain baseball to someone who doesn’t watch baseball? Try starting with this photo.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.