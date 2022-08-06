Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Saturday 8/6, 1:20 CT

Saturday notes...

HE’S HOT: Willson Contreras, since his non-trade: .286/.412/.929 (4-for-14), a double, a triple, two home runs, only two strikeouts.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/EmkFBF2ZQg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2022

The Marlins lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Marlins lineup.

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Pablo Lopez, RHP

Drew Smyly has had a rough time since returning from an oblique injury, posting a 6.06 ERA and 1.531 WHIP in four July starts.

He posted a 1.69 ERA and 1.125 WHIP in two starts against the Marlins last year, and ... well, that’s about all I’ve got. Good luck today, Drew.

Pablo Lopez is one of the better pitchers in MLB that you’ve never heard of. He has made 83 starts for the Marlins over the last five seasons and posted a 3.87 ERA and 1.177 WHIP, and he’s been just a bit better than that this year.

Lopez threw seven one-hit innings against the Cubs June 19, 2021 in Wrigley Field, striking out seven. Of the 16 Cubs who played in that game, only three (Ian Happ, Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega) are still on the team’s active roster.

So, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. He does have a 7.36 ERA over his last three starts.

