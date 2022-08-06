 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ better late

The latest in #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. #extendwillson. He can DH, play 1B, catch.

By Duane Pesice
Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

It’s been exactly 25 years since I was at the ballpark.

Justin Steele pitched like a superhero, but Edward Cabrera had the Cubs scared hitless through 5. Nobody scored.

Nick Madrigal got the Cubs’ first hit in the sixth. He got the team’s second hit in the eighth, off of former Cub Dylan Floro, an inning after the Marlins scored the game’s first run.

The third hit came off the bat of one Willson Contreras, two batters later, a rare Contreras late-game blast:

Ian Happ followed with his 100th double, and suddenly, we were having fun again. Rowan Wick didn’t get lit up and the Cubs stole a win.

#extendwillson #paytheman

A #1 and a #5 and we’re good to go. Here’s a way early look at the 2022/3 FA Class.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

