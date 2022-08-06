Cub Tracks’ better late

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

It’s been exactly 25 years since I was at the ballpark.

Justin Steele pitched like a superhero, but Edward Cabrera had the Cubs scared hitless through 5. Nobody scored.

A funky feat here from Justin Steele, courtesy of @jsfeldman2. Steele (10 K, 4.2 IP) is the first Cubs pitcher with at least 10 K in fewer than 5 IP since Bill Caudill (10 K, 4.1 IP) on Aug. 17, 1979, vs. San Diego. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 5, 2022

Nick Madrigal got the Cubs’ first hit in the sixth. He got the team’s second hit in the eighth, off of former Cub Dylan Floro, an inning after the Marlins scored the game’s first run.

The third hit came off the bat of one Willson Contreras, two batters later, a rare Contreras late-game blast:

Ian Happ followed with his 100th double, and suddenly, we were having fun again. Rowan Wick didn’t get lit up and the Cubs stole a win.

#extendwillson #paytheman

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Jed Hoyer gave a sneak preview of how the offseason could shake out for the Cubs — including the main items on his wish list.https://t.co/enFXGRX0jE — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) August 5, 2022

Hayden Wesneski tells me he’s scheduled to make his organizational debut on Sunday starting for the Iowa Cubs. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) August 5, 2022

Miss me if you don’t think Stro-Steele-Keegs isn’t the building block of an above-average 2023 rotation — Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) August 5, 2022

A #1 and a #5 and we’re good to go. Here’s a way early look at the 2022/3 FA Class.

Dinelson Lamet was claimed off waivers by the Rockies. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 5, 2022

Food for Thought:

This hermit crab's survival depends on a new-to-science anemone that it wears as a hat, which is both fashionable and functional.https://t.co/8ehBpitDM6 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 5, 2022

A new look at old gravitational wave data reveals black holes with very different origins colliding. https://t.co/eywM4Zcf8r — Science News (@ScienceNews) August 5, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!