 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Marlins, Saturday 8/6, 1:20 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Drew.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Marlins Saturday 8/6 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...