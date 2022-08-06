Chicago Cubs News: Andrelton Simmons designated for assignment

The Cubs today announced that they have activated shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list and then designated him for assignment.

The Cubs signed the 32-year-old Simmons to a one-year, $4 million deal immediately after the lockout ended in March. While Simmons had won four Gold Gloves as a shortstop, the Cubs expected him to serve as a utility infielder this season.

Unfortunately, Simmons spent the entire season alternating between bouts of injury and ineffectiveness. He didn’t make his season debut until May 15 because of the shoulder injury that plagued him all season. He went back on the IL in July with the same issue.

In the meantime, Simmons struggled badly at the plate. While his defensive numbers indicate that he is still a good defender, he has certainly taken a large step back from him prime when he was one of the greatest defensive shortstops of all-time. But on offense, Simmons simply couldn’t contribute at all. In the majors, Simmons hit 173/.244/.187 in 85 plate appearances over 34 games. He was not good in his rehab games in Iowa either, hitting .133/.220/.200 with one home run in 13 games.

With Nico Hoerner establishing himself as a first-rate shortstop, the return of Nick Madrigal to play second base and the acquisition of Zach McKinstry from the Dodgers, there simply wasn’t any room for Simmons on the major league roster. The Cubs are dedicated to giving playing time to players who could be a part of their future, and Simmons clearly wasn’t that.

The Cubs 40-man roster now stands at 39, with six more players on the 60-day IL.