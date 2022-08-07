Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Sunday 8/7, 1:20 CT

Sunday notes...

THE PITCHING HAS BEEN REALLY GOOD: Cubs pitchers have posted a 2.38 ERA (40 earned runs in 151⅓ innings) over the team’s last 17 games, the lowest ERA in the majors during that span.

Nico Hoerner’s three-hit game Saturday was his 23rd multi-hit game and 10th three-plus hit game of the season. Nico is hitting .346/.386/.455 (54-for-156) in 44 games at Wrigley Field this year. WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom hit his 20th home run of the season Thursday. That gave him two 20+ homer seasons with the team, and he’s the fifth Cubs third baseman to do that. The others: Ron Santo (11 times), Aramis Ramirez (seven), Kris Bryant (four) and Ron Cey (two).

Patrick Wisdom hit his 20th home run of the season Thursday. That gave him two 20+ homer seasons with the team, and he’s the fifth Cubs third baseman to do that. The others: Ron Santo (11 times), Aramis Ramirez (seven), Kris Bryant (four) and Ron Cey (two). LOTS OF CUBS: The Cubs have used 53 different players this year. Of those 53, 13 are no longer in the Cubs organization. The franchise (and MLB) record for players used in a season is 69, set last year. Second-most is 56 in 2013.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/r1060KfE9p — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 7, 2022

Marlins lineup:

#Marlins lineup for the series finale against the Cubs.



Day off for Miguel Rojas, so it’s a Leblanc-Wendle middle infield with Luke Williams at 3B. Bleday-Hamilton-Burdick outfield. Stallings catching Luzardo with Fortes as the DH and cleanup hitter. pic.twitter.com/GvNkeoe4H7 — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) August 7, 2022

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Jesus Luzardo, LHP

Adrian Sampson’s last start, against the Giants, wasn’t all that good, but he keeps plugging away, eating up innings.

He has never faced the Marlins. No one on their active roster has more than five career PA against Sampson, and the only Marlins players who have homered off him, Avisail Garcia and Jorge Soler, are both on the injured list.

So... maybe this will work out all right.

Jesus Luzardo made seven starts this year and then hit the IL in May with forearm issues. He’s made one start since his return, August 1 vs. the Reds, and allowed two runs in five innings, with no walks and five strikeouts.

The Cubs hit Luzardo pretty hard August 13, 2021 in Miami, scoring five runs in five innings. David Bote is one of two Cubs who homered off him that night.

He threw 81 pitches August 1, and is on extra rest, so I’d suspect he’ll be available to go six innings or more this afternoon.

Please visit our SB Nation Marlins site Fish Stripes.

