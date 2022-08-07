Cub Tracks’ fish loaf

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Story of the game:
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2022
Final: #Cubs 4, Marlins 0. pic.twitter.com/Ic6d8XvCAb
6 2/3 shutout frames from Drew Smyly! pic.twitter.com/ZuzbNLMSkn— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2022
Seiya with the throw, Higgins with the tag!#Cubs cut down a run! pic.twitter.com/y8IvIs5Um9— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2022
Nico simply loves hitting. pic.twitter.com/IaHaKyvNWG— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 6, 2022
PJ hittin'! pic.twitter.com/xaFFaxyIRR— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2022
David Ross pinch-hit for Chris Morel in the sixth inning. The Cubs just announced that Morel exited with right hamstring tightness, he's day-to-day.— Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 6, 2022
Asked Cubs VP of player devel. Jared Banner which MiLB arms could see time in the majors as bullpen opportunities open. Here's 3 names to keep an eye on:— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) August 6, 2022
- Jeremiah Estrada (1.49 ERA, 14 K/9 across A+/AA)
- Cam Sanders (recently moved to 'pen)
- Ben Leeper (12.2 K/9 in '22)
- Brian Sandalow (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Drew Smyly leads Cubs past Marlins. “Smyly took a shutout into the seventh inning and was supported by a P.J. Higgins home run.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Corny? No way — Cubs can’t wait for Field of Dreams. “I’m super excited. I think it’s going to be really fun.” said Patrick Wisdom.
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): Scouting new Cubs pitching prospects Ben Brown and Saúl González. “... here’s what I can share about each...”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Hayden Wesneski already among team’s top prospects. “The 24-year old righty starter was one of the best-ranked pitching prospects in the Yankees system.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs whiffed on Willson Contreras trade, but returns from Kris Bryant deal looking good. “No matter how Cubs officials try to spin it, not moving Contreras at the trade deadline can be seen as a missed opportunity.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Willson enjoys Wrigley moment as Cubs map post-Deadline future. “To be honest, I was looking forward to doing something special,” Contreras said. Tony Andracki has more of this. Tim Stebbins, too.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs catcher Contreras plays the hero in his ‘homecoming’ — and is ready to talk with Jed Hoyer at anytime. “Contreras hopes the story is over and he can get some sense of normalcy back for the final weeks of a lost season.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins. “Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the bases and he removed him to be cautious.”
