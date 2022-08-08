Outside the Confines: The dog days of August

Good morning. The news sure does slow down now that the draft and the trade deadline are over.

My name’s Tucker, I’m a 4-year-old lab/retriever mix and I was just adopted by the @Mariners clubhouse from OkanDogs!



I’m gonna get to hang out at the ballpark all the time, travel with the squad and enjoy my very own unlimited supply of baseballs. Doesn’t get better than this! pic.twitter.com/F2KdirlDXO — Tucker the Mariners Pup (@MarinersPup) August 6, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.