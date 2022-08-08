 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside the Confines: The dog days of August

The Orioles celebrate 30 years of Camden Yards. Juan Soto gets adjusted to San Diego. And other news from around baseball

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Good morning. The news sure does slow down now that the draft and the trade deadline are over.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...