Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Monday 8/8, 7:05 CT

STILL NOT GIVING UP RUNS: Cubs pitchers have posted a 2.41 ERA (43 earned runs in 160⅓ innings) over the team’s last 18 games, the lowest ERA in the majors during that span. The team has allowed 12 unearned runs over those 18 games, so...

Cubs pitchers have posted a 2.41 ERA (43 earned runs in 160⅓ innings) over the team’s last 18 games, the lowest ERA in the majors during that span. The team has allowed 12 unearned runs over those 18 games, so... HERE’S WHY THEY ARE NOT WINNING MUCH: Over that same 18-game span, during which the Cubs are 9-9, they have scored 60 runs — but only twice scored more than four (in the 15-2 and 6-2 wins over the Phillies July 22 and 23).

Over that same 18-game span, during which the Cubs are 9-9, they have scored 60 runs — but only twice scored more than four (in the 15-2 and 6-2 wins over the Phillies July 22 and 23). HE’S HOT: Yan Gomes, last nine games since July 14: .357/.438/.607 (10-for-28), a double, two home runs.

Yan Gomes, last nine games since July 14: .357/.438/.607 (10-for-28), a double, two home runs. HE’S NOT: Seiya Suzuki, last 13 games since July 23: .094/.111/.189 (5-for-53), one home run, 18 strikeouts.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field.

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. Anibal Sanchez, RHP

Keegan Thompson has generally been very good since he was permanently made part of the rotation in mid-May, but occasionally he has a clunker, as he did in his last start August 2 against the Cardinals.

The Cubs are, it appears, trying to manage his innings by moving his starts around to take advantage of off days. Thompson is making this start on five days’ rest.

His only career appearance against the Nats was an inning of relief last May at Wrigley Field, so current Nats have only seven total PA against him. Perhaps that will be to Thompson’s advantage.

Anibal Sanchez, who had a good year for the Nats in their World Series season in 2019 and a bad year for them in 2020, did not pitch at all in 2021.

The Nats signed him in March, and he immediately went on the IL with a neck problem. He was activated July 14 and has made four starts, all of them pretty bad.

It’s when this sort of thing happens that a guy like this pitches against the Cubs and throws seven shutout innings, kind of a lower-level trap game.

I don’t think that’s going to happen here, Sanchez has allowed six home runs in 20 innings in his four starts this year. The Cubs should be able to feast on him.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

