Here are the uniforms the Cubs and Reds will wear for the Field of Dreams game

The Cubs and Reds will play in the 2022 Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa this Thursday.

Both teams will be wearing special uniforms designed for the event, as described by Chris Creamer of sportslogos.net.

From Creamer’s article, linked above, here’s the inspiration for the Cubs uniform:

The Chicago Cubs are wearing navy blue caps inspired by what the club wore during the 1914 season — a white bear with a baseball bat tucked in underneath its arm. This logo was revived by the Cubs in 1927 and moved to the front of their jersey, placed within a red wishbone “C,” where it remained for ten seasons until 1936. The Cubs are wearing that same 1927-36 cream-coloured jersey with the 1914 navy blue cap for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game.

And here’s where the Reds uniform comes from:

The Reds will wear a white cap and jersey with royal blue pinstripes. On their cap is a Tuscan-style “C” in red with a red band between the crown and visor. Jerseys feature a red wishbone-C logo trimmed in blue with “REDS” inside. This is based on the uniforms worn by the Reds between 1914 and 1920, including their World Championship season in 1919.

These are, as noted above, classic looks for both teams, and for the Cubs, the uniform is similar to the one worn during one of the Cubs’ best eras — they won three pennants (1929, 1932, 1935) wearing similar uniforms.

Naturally, this is all being done not just for the classic look, but to sell more team merchandise. The teams will look great wearing these uniforms, I think.

The game is Thursday at 6:15 p.m. CT and it will be televised on Fox (full national broadcast, no blackouts). And since you’ll ask, yes, I am going to this game.