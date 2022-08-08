Cubs roster move: Franmil Reyes reportedly acquired from Guardians

Last year, Franmil Reyes hit .254/.324/.522 with 30 home runs in 115 games for Cleveland. At 25, it appeared the future was bright for him.

Those numbers declined to .213/.254/.350 with just nine home runs in 70 games this year and last week, the Guardians designated him for assignment.

Now, the Cubs have reportedly added Reyes:

According to multiple sources Cubs are adding outfielder Franmil Reyes. Reyes was DFA'd by Cleveland last week. He's owed ~$1.5M rest of this season and arb eligible this winter. Heard great things about him as a clubhouse guy and prior to this yr he'd put up big power numbers — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 8, 2022

Reyes debuted with the Padres in 2018 before being acquired by Cleveland in a three-way deal that included the Reds at the trading deadline in 2019. He hit 37 home runs in 150 games combined between San Diego and Cleveland that year.

Reyes isn’t much of a defensive outfielder — he has -4.7 career defensive bWAR — but it’s clear the man can hit. He might be well-suited for near full-time duty as a designated hitter.

There’s been no official announcement by the Cubs about this deal, nor who might go from the 26-man roster to make room (the 40-man roster stands at 39, so there wouldn’t have to be a 40-man move to make room for Reyes). When there’s official information about a roster move, l will update this article. (Speculation: This could be the end of the line for Frank Schwindel as a Cub.)