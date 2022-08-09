Cub Tracks’ unforced errors

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers, centered around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Jed Hoyer, Tom Ricketts, and Crane Kenney posing on the mound before tonight’s game at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/bZnetaE0lS— Uncle Jeff (@ebsoftball) August 9, 2022
Well, well, well... a deep subject to plumb in this most interesting week. Andrelton Simmons has exited stage left, Franmil Reyes has renounced his Guardianship, and Matt Dermody appears to be headed for Korea, a win-win scenario for everyone. I hope he likes kimchi.
There might not be much left in the tank for Frank Schwindel, says the hepcats, forgetting that there’s no scrying in baseball. There’s definitely none left in the tank for Jason Heyward. Roster jenga is always très chic, so don’t freak out when it doesn’t go the way you thought it might.
Dig those crazy beats. All this and a Cubs victory!
Forces to be reckoned with. pic.twitter.com/oikkTgQqG6— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2022
Nico Hoerner is hitting .381 with RISP at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/CqqNh9N6Ro— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 9, 2022
The @Cubs pull off a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play to end the game! pic.twitter.com/HfKWSev8xE— MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2022
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2022
Final: #Cubs 6, Nationals 3. pic.twitter.com/A56EruOdvE
‘‘I feel like I’m seeing the pitches a lot better than I did early in the year. Even my routines daily, I feel like I’ve gotten back to what I’ve done my whole life instead of trying to change things. I definitely think I’m on track.’’ — Nick Madrigal.
Keegan Thompson has recorded a 2.40 ERA this season at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/I9SxXINBeo— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2022
The Cubs have optioned 1B Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after tonight’s game. While Franmil Reyes hasn’t been officially added to roster, that move opens up the spot.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 9, 2022
Jed Hoyer on the Cubs parting ways with Jason Heyward after the season. pic.twitter.com/50LVW7muqU— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 8, 2022
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): What does the Field of Dreams game have to do with the Chicago Cubs’ new sportsbook? 4 observations about Thursday’s game. “Connect the dots.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): How can Cubs further improve pitching development? Throw fewer strikes. “... or, more accurately, to better sequence pitches to disguise balls as strikes.”
- Luke Parrish (Cubbies Crib*): It’s time for the Cubs to make major roster moves to finish the season. “The first step in getting the roster back on track is to get rid of the waste.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Checking in on the players Cubs acquired at 2021 deadline. “It was a wild time and it just might’ve altered the future of the franchise.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs. Morel added: “I just said, ‘Thank you for staying. Thank you for being here, not leaving us, not leaving me alone.’ I’m just happy that he’s here.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Nick Madrigal out to prove he’s part of Cubs’ future. “A series of injury setbacks have gotten in the way, but the next two months offer a runway for a strong finish.” Brian Sandalow has more on Madrigal.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Ken Rosenthal believes the Cubs “Will Get” one of the top Free Agent shortstops. “... the Cubs have money to spend this offseason, and theoretical roster flexibility around the infield.”
- Larry Hawley (WGN9*): Jason Heyward’s playing career with the Cubs has come to an end. “... Jed Hoyer said that the outfielder will not play for the rest of the 2022 season and will not return to the club in 2023.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs’ farm system is now either amazing or terrible, depending on your ranking preference. “... you have to be careful not to take too much from these.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Two of the Cubs’ most promising prospects earn monthly awards.
- Julia Elbaba (NBC Sports Chicago*): 2023 MLB free agency: When it is, biggest available names this offseason. “Here’s everything you need to know...”
