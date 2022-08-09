Cub Tracks’ unforced errors

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers, centered around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Jed Hoyer, Tom Ricketts, and Crane Kenney posing on the mound before tonight’s game at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/bZnetaE0lS — Uncle Jeff (@ebsoftball) August 9, 2022

Well, well, well... a deep subject to plumb in this most interesting week. Andrelton Simmons has exited stage left, Franmil Reyes has renounced his Guardianship, and Matt Dermody appears to be headed for Korea, a win-win scenario for everyone. I hope he likes kimchi.

There might not be much left in the tank for Frank Schwindel, says the hepcats, forgetting that there’s no scrying in baseball. There’s definitely none left in the tank for Jason Heyward. Roster jenga is always très chic, so don’t freak out when it doesn’t go the way you thought it might.

Dig those crazy beats. All this and a Cubs victory!

Forces to be reckoned with. pic.twitter.com/oikkTgQqG6 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2022

Nico Hoerner is hitting .381 with RISP at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/CqqNh9N6Ro — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 9, 2022

The @Cubs pull off a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play to end the game! pic.twitter.com/HfKWSev8xE — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2022

‘‘I feel like I’m seeing the pitches a lot better than I did early in the year. Even my routines daily, I feel like I’ve gotten back to what I’ve done my whole life instead of trying to change things. I definitely think I’m on track.’’ — Nick Madrigal.

Keegan Thompson has recorded a 2.40 ERA this season at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/I9SxXINBeo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2022

The Cubs have optioned 1B Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after tonight’s game. While Franmil Reyes hasn’t been officially added to roster, that move opens up the spot. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 9, 2022

Jed Hoyer on the Cubs parting ways with Jason Heyward after the season. pic.twitter.com/50LVW7muqU — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 8, 2022

