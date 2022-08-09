 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ unforced errors

The latest in #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today's edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers and bloggers, centered around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Well, well, well... a deep subject to plumb in this most interesting week. Andrelton Simmons has exited stage left, Franmil Reyes has renounced his Guardianship, and Matt Dermody appears to be headed for Korea, a win-win scenario for everyone. I hope he likes kimchi.

There might not be much left in the tank for Frank Schwindel, says the hepcats, forgetting that there’s no scrying in baseball. There’s definitely none left in the tank for Jason Heyward. Roster jenga is always très chic, so don’t freak out when it doesn’t go the way you thought it might.

Dig those crazy beats. All this and a Cubs victory!

‘‘I feel like I’m seeing the pitches a lot better than I did early in the year. Even my routines daily, I feel like I’ve gotten back to what I’ve done my whole life instead of trying to change things. I definitely think I’m on track.’’ — Nick Madrigal.

Food for Thought:

