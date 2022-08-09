Cubs roster move: Franmil Reyes activated, Frank Schwindel optioned to Iowa

As noted here Monday, the Cubs acquired Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Guardians. The move filled the Cubs’ 40-man roster, but Reyes was not placed on the active roster Monday, likely because he hadn’t made it to Chicago yet.

After Monday’s game, the Cubs made this announcement:

The Cubs have optioned 1B Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after tonight’s game. While Franmil Reyes hasn’t been officially added to roster, that move opens up the spot. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 9, 2022

The Cubs announced Tuesday that this was in fact official, that Reyes has been added to the active roster, replacing Schwindel. You’d think that Reyes will get most of the DH opportunities for the rest of the 2022 season, and hopefully can get back to the level which had him hit 37 home runs in 2019 and 30 last year.

Reyes will wear uniform No. 32.

Schwindel had two really good months for the Cubs in 2021, but struggled this year after a back injury suffered in Spring Training, from which he never seemed to fully recover. In 75 games for the Cubs this year, Schwindel hit .229/.277/.358 (62-for-271) with eight home runs. At 30, his time in the big leagues might be over. If so, overall as a Cub he hit .280/.328/.473 (138-for-493) in 131 games, with 30 doubles and 21 home runs, which really isn’t bad for the equivalent of about one full year’s worth of production.

Plus, he always gave great faces: