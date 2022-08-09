Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 9

Let us see if I can catch all the transactions. I probably can’t.

LHP Matt Dermody was released so he could sign with the NC Dinos of KBO. LHP Brandon Leibrandt was just released.

RHP Danis Correa, RHP Jeremiah Estrada and SS Luis Vazquez were promoted from Tennessee to Iowa.

OF Zach Davis was demoted to Tennessee from Iowa.

RHP Eduarniel Nunez and RHP Hunter Bigge was promoted to Tennessee from South Bend.

RHP Alfredo Zarraga was promoted to South Bend from Myrtle Beach.

Everybody wins! Except those major leaguers.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs broke the Louisville Bats (Reds), 4-2.

Matt Swarmer was strong over four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. He struck out six and did not walk anyone.

Because Swarmer didn’t throw five innings, the win went to Blake Whitney, who gave up one run on two hits over two innings. Whitney walked one and struck out one.

Ben Leeper gave up a run in the ninth inning, but he still nailed down the save. Leeper allowed one run on one hit and one walk over one inning. He struck out one, of course.

Iowa scored all four runs in the third inning.

Left fielder Alfonso Rivas was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Rivas scored one run and drove one in.

Center fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Hill had a two-run single and scored one run.

Third baseman Jared Young had a pair of doubles in a 2 for 4 evening. He scored one run.

In his Triple-A debut, Luis Vazquez was 2 for 4 with a double and scored one run. He also stole a base.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies beat the Mississippi Braves, 4-1.

Other than a sixth-inning home run by Javier Valdes, Smokies starter Chris Clarke cruised to an easy win. Clark allowed just one run on seven hits over six innings. Clarke struck out five and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Hunter Bigge pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to get the save in his Double-A debut. Bigge struck out one batter.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf hit a two-run home run in the third inning, his 18th of the year. Strumpf went 1 for 4.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He had an RBI single in the second inning.

First baseman Bryce Ball was 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored on Strumpf’s home run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs skinned the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 8-7 in ten innings.

Starter Dalton Stambaugh allowed two runs on two hits over 4.2 innings. Stambaugh walked three and struck out five.

The Cubs broke out to a 7-0 lead after four innings, but the bullpen couldn’t hold it. Wisconsin scored five times in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game. Michael McAvene entered the game with a runner on second and one out in the eighth. He walked the first batter he faced and then surrendered a game-tying three-run home run to the next hitter. However, McAvene stayed in the game and got the win after the Cubs retook the lead in the top of the tenth.

The final line on McAvene was two runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. He struck out three.

Peyton Reed pitched a perfect bottom of the tenth inning to pick up the save. He struck out two.

DH Jordan Nwogu hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It was Nwogu’s ninth home run this season. Nwogu was 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch. He also stole a base.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango added to the lead with a solo home run in the third inning. It was Pinango’s 13th home run this year. Pinango was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning as the SB Cubs increased their lead to 7-0. It was Crow-Armstrong’s eighth home run with South Bend and his 15th overall. Crow-Armstrong went 3 for 5 with a double, the home run and a walk. He scored twice.

Second baseman Fabian Pertuz went 2 for 5 with two runs batted in. He scored once.

Shortstop Kevin Made was 2 for 4 with a double. He scored twice.

Here’s PCA’s home run.

Pete Crow-Armstrong



The third-ranked @Cubs prospect muscles his eighth long ball for the @SBCubs over the wall in right-center. pic.twitter.com/OfR3sdfqIf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 10, 2022

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans turned out the lights on the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 1-0.

July Cubs’ Pitcher of the Month Luke Little started and kept the Fireflies from scoring for 3.2 innings. He allowed three hits. Little struck out five and walked one.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez pitched the next four innings. He gave up four hits. Gonzalez also walked one and struck out five.

Gregori Montano finished the shutout and got his first professional win. Montano pitched 1.1 innings without giving up a hit. He did walk one batter and did not strike anyone out.

The only run of this game scored when third baseman James Triantos walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. Triantos went 0 for 3.

The Pelicans had just five hits. Catcher Ethan Hearn was 3 for 3 with a double.

Lots of pitching highlights and right fielder Jacob Wetzel with an outfield assist at the plate.

ACL Cubs

Beat Brewers Blue, 3-2.

Reginald Preciado started a rehab assignment here yesterday. Today he was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, but he played the entire seven-inning game at shortstop.