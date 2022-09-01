Cub Tracks’ salvage company

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs tried to get over the hump for a win Wednesday night. They scored early and often and the pen held this time.
.@ihapp_1 puts the Cubs on the board in the first! pic.twitter.com/druUzjiA9j— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 31, 2022
The Cubs steal a run! pic.twitter.com/ELw3neBeLU— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 31, 2022
2 clutch. @nico_hoerner pic.twitter.com/JB11kLYxzi— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2022
Franmil big fly! pic.twitter.com/WvwWzrppEB— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2022
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2022
Final: #Cubs 7, Blue Jays 5. pic.twitter.com/kIPOStqTln
A .500 month. Nice work.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Managing the manager: Cubs’ David Ross, Joe Maddon and the modern front office. “I say this all the time — and it’s not for lack of experience — but every manager learns something every single day on the job,” Ross said.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Can Cubs break own dubious MLB record with 32 games left? “They are the 13th and 14th players to make their big-league debuts for the Cubs this year and the 59th and 60th players used overall this season by the club...”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Why Drew Smyly appreciates his Cubs experience despite uncertainty beyond 2022. “Summertime in Chicago, Wrigley Field, it’s just more fun, the home games here,” Smyly said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): The ‘emotional’ story of how an 8-year-old Blue Jays fan from England met his favorite player— Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. “It all started with a tweet.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): What Cubs’ Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson have learned from veteran teammates. “Success for a starting pitcher comes from as much mental and physical strength as it does raw talent.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Jeremiah Estrada already looks like best homegrown Cubs reliever in recent history. “... he was able to rocket through three levels of the minors on his way to getting the call to the big team.” Tony Andracki thinks similar thoughts.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Kaplan: The Cardinals are “absolutely” going to be in play for Willson Contreras this offseason. “... I’m not going to freak for now.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): How Matt Mervis became the biggest surprise in Chicago Cubs’ farm system. “I know what I’m capable of doing,” Mervis said.
- MLB.com*: Brennen Davis homers in Triple-A return. “The 22-year-old outfielder hit a solo home run to left field during the Cubs’ 4-0 win over Columbus.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs Stacking AFL Roster with premier talent in Davis, Amaya, Mervis. “These three players alone make for an exciting group, and that’s before we’ve even gotten into the pitching staff.”
- Shakeia Taylor (Chicago Tribune* {$}): What’s the impact of a minor-league baseball unionization vote? 2 experts tell us what to expect. ”It’s going to be a lot of wait and see.”
Food for Thought:
We Can Make Oxygen On Mars So Reliably That It Will Sustain Human Explorationhttps://t.co/4rTuXdWfRP— IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 31, 2022
This could be big. https://t.co/xuqvIabXhq— Futurism (@futurism) August 31, 2022
"There's nothing known that is man-made and this old still in existence today in the Americas, except the mounds." https://t.co/IqWOv60wbs— Live Science (@LiveScience) August 31, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...