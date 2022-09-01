Cub Tracks’ salvage company

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, and cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs tried to get over the hump for a win Wednesday night. They scored early and often and the pen held this time.

.@ihapp_1 puts the Cubs on the board in the first! pic.twitter.com/druUzjiA9j — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 31, 2022

The Cubs steal a run! pic.twitter.com/ELw3neBeLU — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 31, 2022

A .500 month. Nice work.

Food for Thought:

We Can Make Oxygen On Mars So Reliably That It Will Sustain Human Explorationhttps://t.co/4rTuXdWfRP — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 31, 2022

"There's nothing known that is man-made and this old still in existence today in the Americas, except the mounds." https://t.co/IqWOv60wbs — Live Science (@LiveScience) August 31, 2022

