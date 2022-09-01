Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 1

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were capsized by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 7-5.

Adbert Alzolay made a rehab start here and the first inning went really well. A two-out walk but nothing else. As you’ve probably guessed by my highlighting the first inning, the second inning did not go well at all. Alzolay didn’t finish the second inning and left with a final line of four runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. He walked two, hit one batter and did not strike anyone out.

Cam Sanders had two solid innings of relief, giving up neither a run nor a hit. He did walk one batter while striking out three.

All five Iowa runs scored on home runs tonight.

DH Michael Hermosillo is also on a rehab assignment, and he connected for his first home run of the year with a man on in the third inning. Hermosillo went 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored twice.

First baseman Matt Mervis blasted (and I do mean blasted) a two-run home run in the eighth inning. It was Mervis’ seventh Iowa home run and 28th overall. He was 2 for 4.

Third baseman Jared Young got the I-Cubs a run closer in the ninth with a solo home run. It was Young’s 16th home run this season. Young went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Mervis’ home run:

Mash Mervis leaves no doubt on home run number 28 pic.twitter.com/TjOQy41B9i — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 2, 2022

Hermosillo’s blast to center field.

Michael Hermosillo goes deep to cut our deficit in half! His two-run blast is good for your @GreatClips Clip of the Game. pic.twitter.com/7wHU7zVDd4 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 1, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies routed the Mississippi Braves, 7-1.

Very good start for Ryan Jensen tonight. He only went four innings. but he allowed no runs and just one hit. Jensen struck out five and walked two.

Because Jensen didn’t go five innings, the win went to Ben Hecht. Hecht relieved Jensen to start the fifth inning and lasted 1.1 innings. He allowed just one hit and no runs as well. Hecht walked one and struck out three.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza’s 22nd home run this year was a solo home run in the sixth. Perlaza went 2 for 5 and scored two runs.

First baseman Bryce Ball blew the game open with a three-run home run in the top of the seventh. Ball went 1 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was 3 for 5 and scored once.

Catcher Harrison Wenson opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. Wenson went 2 for 4 with a double.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs broke the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics), 3-1. The win, combined with the Sky Carp’s loss to the River Bandits, lowered the SB Cubs’ magic number to clinch a second-half title to three with nine games to play.

Starter Luis Devers must be slipping because he gave up a run tonight. But he still picked up the win after giving up just the one run on four hits over five innings. Devers struck out eight and walked just one.

Michael McAvene got a two-inning save tonight. He allowed no runs and just one hit. McAvene struck out two and walked no one.

DH Jordan Nwogu was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Right fielder Owen Caissie was 2 for 4. He scored all the way from first base on a double by left fielder Yohendrick Pinango in the bottom of the eighth. Pinango went 1 for 4.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 4.

Highlights.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were bitten by the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 7-6 in ten innings.

Grant Kipp started tonight and was touched for four runs, three earned, on five hits over four innings. Kipp struck out four and walked one.

After the Pelicans scored a run in the top of the tenth inning, Angel Gonzalez couldn’t hold the lead in the bottom of the inning. He gave up a two-run single with two out in the tenth and got the loss. The final line on Gonzalez was two runs on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. Gonzalez struck out three.

Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. He had an RBI single as part of a four-run sixth inning and later scored that inning.

First baseman Haydn McGeary was 2 for 4. McGeary also had an RBI single and scored a run in the sixth.

Third baseman Josue Huma was 2 for 5 with a run scored.

DH Kevin Alcantara was 2 for 6 with a stolen base. He scored once.