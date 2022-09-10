Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Saturday 9/10, 1:20 CT

Saturday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: Through Friday, the Cubs have announced 2,274,314 tickets sold through 70 dates, an average of 32,490 per date. They must average 29,608 tickets sold for the 11 remaining dates to have 2.6 million for the season. The last time the Cubs announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) was 1997.

Nico Hoerner, last 15 games since August 24: .298/.344/.509 (17-for-57), two doubles, two triples, two home runs, four stolen bases. His steal Friday was his 18th, the most for any Cub since Javier Báez had 34 in 2018. RELIEVERS, GOOD AND BAD: Cubs relievers lead MLB in strikeouts with 616, far ahead of the second-best Twins (597). But... they are third-worst in walks (242). Only Pirates (246) and Royals (253) relievers have walked more.

Cubs relievers lead MLB in strikeouts with 616, far ahead of the second-best Twins (597). But... they are third-worst in walks (242). Only Pirates (246) and Royals (253) relievers have walked more. NOT WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: Friday was the Cubs’ 77th game of 2022 decided by two or fewer runs, the most in the major leagues. The Cubs are 19-25 in games decided by one run and 15-18 in games decided by two runs.

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Logan Webb, RHP

Marcus Stroman in 11 starts since returning from the injured list: 2.49 ERA, 1.125 WHIP. That’s really good! Here’s hoping he can finish the year strong.

One of those 11 starts was against the Giants, July 29 in San Francisco. He threw six innings and allowed eight hits, but no runs.

There’s that thing this year where Stroman has not thrown well in Wrigley Field. Let’s hope he can break that bad string this afternoon.

Logan Webb was really good for last year’s Giants, who won the NL West. He’s been even better this year, but the Giants... haven’t.

Webb last faced the Cubs September 12, 2021 at Wrigley Field, where he threw six innings and allowed two runs. Funny thing, even though that was after last year’s selloff, nine of the 14 Cubs who played in that game are either on the injured list or no longer with the team. Lots of Cubs turnover lately.

That’s Webb’s only career start against the Cubs. After a rough start he’s been quite consistent for the last three months or so.

