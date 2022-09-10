Cub Tracks shines it on

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Adrian Sampson is 1-5, with a 3.76 ERA, 55 SO in 76⅔ innings, and a 1.291 WHIP. That won-loss record indicates that the bullpen treats him roughly, but also that he leaves the game with men on base fairly often. Still, he has the look of a maybe rotation piece, maybe a long tosser, and given the general run of the 2022 season, he has been a revelation. Javier Assad likewise, with his results from a slightly smaller sample size. It’d be great if they both stick, my jokes about their similarity notwithstanding. The Cubs are going to need a little more than that... but still, good to have in the back pocket while we await developments.

The current knot on the string is a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants. Drew Smyly opposing former White Sox hurler Carlos Rodón was the kickoff. The Giants are having a rough year, especially away from home, but they’re a good club, and Rodón is having an All-Star season.

Smyly shoved. Manuel Rodriguez pitched better than the record will reflect — he had very little help from the umpire. Brandon Hughes closed up shop. Best of luck to Nick Madrigal’s groin, which has the tightness. Maybe looser pants?

Highlights:

Seven innings of 1-hit ball from Drew Smyly! pic.twitter.com/2QiXqhBzup — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 9, 2022

Just trying to get our guy some MVP votes. pic.twitter.com/gsBMG4gAvZ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 9, 2022

Food for Thought:

