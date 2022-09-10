Cub Tracks shines it on

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Adrian Sampson is 1-5, with a 3.76 ERA, 55 SO in 76⅔ innings, and a 1.291 WHIP. That won-loss record indicates that the bullpen treats him roughly, but also that he leaves the game with men on base fairly often. Still, he has the look of a maybe rotation piece, maybe a long tosser, and given the general run of the 2022 season, he has been a revelation. Javier Assad likewise, with his results from a slightly smaller sample size. It’d be great if they both stick, my jokes about their similarity notwithstanding. The Cubs are going to need a little more than that... but still, good to have in the back pocket while we await developments.
The current knot on the string is a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants. Drew Smyly opposing former White Sox hurler Carlos Rodón was the kickoff. The Giants are having a rough year, especially away from home, but they’re a good club, and Rodón is having an All-Star season.
Smyly shoved. Manuel Rodriguez pitched better than the record will reflect — he had very little help from the umpire. Brandon Hughes closed up shop. Best of luck to Nick Madrigal’s groin, which has the tightness. Maybe looser pants?
Highlights:
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): With no playoff race this September, the Chicago Cubs already are looking to the offseason and 40-man roster decisions. “In a perfect situation, the Chicago Cubs would be employing advance scouts this month ahead of a postseason run.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): With teardown done, how fast can Hoyer assemble a winner? “Whatever comes next is your team. Your legacy.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Adrian Sampson: Keeps being a solid pitcher, challenging future roster discussion. “There’s value there as a back-end starter and swing man.” Jordan Bastian talks Sampson. Tony Andracki has words also.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Javier Assad one of many ‘difficult decisions’ on Cubs’ horizon. “We’re trying to figure out our roster, which is a bit more complicated than usual,” Jed Hoyer said.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): After an impressive debut, what more can the Cubs expect from Hayden Wesneski? “The Cubs aren’t in denial about who Wesneski just dominated.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Do the Cubs have star power in their farm system? Insights into top hitting prospects. “It’s hard to accurately predict who all the great players are going to be,” said Jared Banner, the current vice president of player development for the Cubs.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Willson Contreras’ MRI encouraging for 2022 return. “The results were consistent with his diagnosis of a sprained left ankle.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ David Ross opens Ian Happ ‘Gold Glove conversation’. “I haven’t looked at the rest of the league, but it feels like he’s played some of the best defensive left field in the league for me,” the Cubs manager said. Maddie Lee seconds that emotion.
- Richard Johnson (Cubbies Crib*): Here’s how to fix Christopher Morel’s issues at the plate. “Morel is getting eaten alive in the strike zone.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Seiya Suzuki takes highs with lows as rookie season nears end. “I feel like I’m getting used to the atmosphere,” Suzuki said. “I’m facing all these pitchers more than once, so I’m used to what their stuff is.”
- David Hill (Call to the Pen*): Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Kosuke Fukudome to retire. “A decade after his final major league game, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Fukudome is ready to hang up his cleats.”
