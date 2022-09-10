Cubs roster move: Nick Madrigal to injured list, Patrick Wisdom activated

The Chicago Cubs today announced that infielder Patrick Wisdom has been activated off the injured list. In a related move, infielder Nick Madrigal went on the 10-day IL with a right groin strain.

Wisdom, 31, was placed on the 10-day IL on August 27 (retroactive to the day before) with a sprained left ring finger. This season, Wisdom has been hitting .217/.311/.438 with 22 home runs and 58 RBI.

Madrigal’s injury comes at an especially poor time, as Madrigal has finally been living up the the hopes that the Cubs had for him at the beginning of the season. After struggling in April, Madrigal missed most of May with a lower back strain and then missed most of June and all of July with a left groin strain. However, the 25-year-old Madrigal hit .300/.378/.338 for the month of August. Overall, Madrigal is hitting .249/.305/.282 with no home runs in seven RBI.