Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 10

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins), 3-2.

All three runs scored by Jacksonville came off starter Caleb Kilian, who allowed three runs on four hits—including a two-run home run in the second inning—over 2.2 innings. Kilian had some control issues as he walked five and had two wild pitches. Kilian struck out three.

Kervin Castro cleared waivers and reported to Iowa. He relieved Kilian in the third inning. He faced four batters and struck out three of them. The other one was retired trying for a bunt single, so he was perfect over 1.1 innings.

Cam Sanders had two innings of middle relief when he gave up neither a run nor a hit. He did walk one and struck out two. It was Sanders’ fourth-straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

The I-Cubs had but four hits tonight, but one of them was a solo home run by first baseman Matt Mervis in the top of the first inning. Mervis now has 31 home runs this season and ten with the I-Cubs. Mervis went 2 for 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies reeled in the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 6-4.

Ben Brown started and got the win. Brown allowed two runs on just three hits (one solo home run) over five innings. What was really impressive is that Brown struck out seven and walked just one.

Bailey Horn finished out this game with a two-inning save. Horn surrendered two hits but no runs. He struck out two and walked no one.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf connected for a two-run home run in the third inning, his 21st this season. Strumpf went 1 for 4 with a walk.

For the second-straight day, DH Miguel Amaya homered in this game. This one came with the bases empty in the fifth inning and was his sixth this season and fourth in Double-A. Amaya 2 for 2 and was hit by a pitch twice. He scored two runs.

Since returning to Tennessee after Tommy John surgery, Amaya has hit .284 with a .375 OBP in 27 games. His slugging percentage is .495 in that span.

First baseman Bryce Ball doubled twice in a 2 for 4 game. He drove in two runs, including the first run of the game in the bottom of the first.

Shortstop Andy Weber went 2 for 4 with one run driven in.

Center fielder Zach Davis was 1 for 2 with two steals and he was hit by a pitch. He stole three bases and scored twice.

Strumpf’s home run:

CHASE STRUMPF HOMERS FOR THE LEAD!! pic.twitter.com/5gYPnLMrc5 — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) September 11, 2022

Amaya’s blast:

A NO-DOUBTER FROM MIGUEL AMAYA! pic.twitter.com/jRe5kPAeHg — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) September 11, 2022

A Bryce Ball double:

A single from Zach Davis and a double from Bryce Ball lead to a Smokies run! It's 1-0 Smokies in the bottom of the 1st. pic.twitter.com/OVU2ImuLTc — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) September 10, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs game in Cedar Rapids was rained out. It will not be made up.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans got stuck in the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), 7-3.

Starter Nick Hull got the loss after allowing four runs on six hits over 3.2 innings. Hull walked two and struck out two.

Most of the offense tonight came from catcher Ethan Hearn, who hit his 11th and 12th home runs of the season tonight. Both came with the bases empty. He hit the first one in the fourth inning and the second one in the seventh. Hearn went 3 for 4.

Second baseman Pedro Ramirez was 3 for 4 and scored the other Pelicans run.

Highlights: