Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Sunday 9/11, 7:08 CT

It looks like they’re going to get this one in, but just in case the rain continues this evening:

Sunday notes...

Through Friday, the Cubs have announced 2,314,427 tickets sold through 71 dates, an average of 32,598 per date. They must average 28,557 tickets sold for the 10 remaining dates to reach 2.6 million for the season. The last time the Cubs announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) was 1997. HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ hit two doubles Saturday and now has 38 for the season. With two more doubles and four more home runs, he would become the seventh player in Cubs history to hit 20 HR and have 40 doubles in a season. The others: Javier Báez (2018), Anthony Rizzo (2013, 2016), Alfonso Soriano (2007, 2010), Aramis Ramirez (2008), Derrek Lee (2005, 2007, 2008) and Rogers Hornsby (1929).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/DjcVciEiIj — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 11, 2022

The Giants lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Giants lineup.

Wade Miley, LHP vs. John Brebbia, RHP

Wade Miley returned from the injured list last Tuesday against the Reds and threw four pretty good innings, only to be overshadowed by Hayden Wesneski’s spectacular MLB debut. It’s entirely possible that Miley will be piggybacked by Wesneski again tonight.

Miley last faced the Giants May 19, 2021 and a fair number of those guys aren’t on the Giants anymore, so... feel free to ignore that boxscore link. Current Giants are hitting .227 (20-for-88) against Miley. Evan Longoria has homered three times against him.

John Brebbia threw an inning in Saturday’s game so it’s clear he’s being used as an opener tonight. He’s done this four other times this year, including last Tuesday against the Dodgers, where he threw a scoreless first inning.

He’s been one of the better middle relief guys in the NL this year and he leads MLB in appearances with 65.

Other than that, let’s hope the Cubs get to him early. He’s a two-pitch pitcher (see below).

Today’s game is on ESPN.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Discuss amongst yourselves.