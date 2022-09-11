Cub Tracks’ ballpark figures

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Well, the Stro’ Show closed early Saturday and the returns were not good. Reviewers widely panned the effort and the box office was underwhelming. Better luck today — there might yet be meatloaf for Sunday dinner.
Highlights:
Ian Happ gets the day going! pic.twitter.com/Y5X7eUyMQg— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 10, 2022
Little league home run in a big league ballpark! pic.twitter.com/vW35oyCl1U— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 10, 2022
Legends of the Friendly Confines. pic.twitter.com/jRavIpBJHL— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 10, 2022
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs welcome Jose Cardenal, Pat Hughes to Hall of Fame. “I wish I had my Afro,” Cardenal said with a smile... Meghan Montemurro has more of this {$}.
- Tony Andracki and Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): How Cubs are digesting new MLB rule changes. “Players will adapt,” said Ian Happ, the Cubs’ Players Association representative. “We’ve adapted to rules changes since the start of the game, so we’ll find a way.” Mark Gonzales has more of this.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Tom Ricketts: ‘You can’t buy a championship team,’ but club is well positioned for free agency. “We don’t want to go into September every year this far out,” Ricketts said Saturday. “That’s certainly not the plan for the future.” Paul Sullivan has more of this {$}. Jordan Bastian also reports.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Drew Smyly’s incredible outing and the status of his 2023 contract option. “... the option was explicitly announced by the Cubs as a mutual option.” Evan Altman has some words about this. Gordon Wittenmyer started it.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs keep Hayden Wesneski in line for possible starting debut. “Having Wesneski get his first taste of the big leagues as a reliever is a way to ease him in while also monitoring his workload.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Nico Hoerner reflects after celebrating anniversary in style. “I was actually aware of that,” a smiling Hoerner said of the anniversary. “I remember the date, definitely. That was fun.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Has this Cub been as good as gold? “There’s a lot of the everyday reps and reads and familiarity with one spot,” Happ said. Sahadev Sharma has more on Happ {$}.
- Evan Drellich (The Athletic {$}): Manfred: MLB is prepared to voluntarily recognize minor league players’ union. “We, I believe, notified the MLBPA today that we’re prepared to execute an agreement on voluntary recognition,” commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday afternoon... Ronald Blum has more of this.
- David Hill (Call to the Pen*): Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Edwin Jackson announces retirement. “Although he had not appeared in the majors since 2019, Jackson was still looking for another opportunity.”
Food for Thought:
