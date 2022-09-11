Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 11

It’s the last day of the regular season for the Pelicans and South Bend Cubs. Both teams made the playoffs, however, and will start their postseason series on Tuesday.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were sauced by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 11-9. The Jumbo Shrimp won the final four game of the series and won the matchup four games to two.

Adbert Alzolay made a rehab start in this game and allowed one run (on a solo home run) on two hits over 2.2 innings. Alzolay struck out four and walked two. He threw 47 pitches, 29 for strikes.

Iowa’s bullpen, however, was a bit of a disaster. After Iowa scored five runs in the top of the eighth, Ben Leeper gave up six runs in the bottom of the inning and got the loss. Leeper’s final line was six runs on four hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He did not strike anyone out.

First baseman Matt Mervis hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning, his 32nd overall and his 11th with the I-Cubs. He’s hit five in this 12-game road tripl. Mervis went 1 for 3 and was intentionally walked once. He scored two times.

Catcher Tyler Payne hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to tie the game up 4-4 at the time. It was Payne’s first home run all year. Payne went 2 for 4 with four total runs batted in.

Center fielder Darius Hill went 3 for 5 and scored one run. It was Hill’s sixth three-hit game with Iowa this year. He also has had one four-hit game.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies could not reel in the Pensacola Blue Wahoo (Marlins), 7-5 in ten innings. The Blue Wahoos won the six-game series four games to two.

The Smokies activated DJ Herz for this game and he was better than he was before. Herz allowed three runs (two earned) on just two hits over five innings. Herz struck out seven and walked three. He also hit one batter. Not great, but better.

Zac Leigh blew a save in the top of the ninth when he gave up two doubles to lead off the inning. Leigh allowed one run on two hits over one inning. He struck out one and walked no one.

Samuel Reyes pitched the top of the tenth, gave up three runs and took the loss. Reyes’ line was three runs, two earned, on three hits over one inning. Reyes struck out two and intentionally walked one.

Left fielder Cole Roederer hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning. It was his seventh home run this year and sixth in Double-A. Roederer was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Delvin Zinn didn’t start this game, but he went into shortstop after Andy Weber was hit by a pitch. Zinn then went 2 for 4 and scored a run.

Nelson Maldonado, who hasn’t started since getting hit by a pitch on Friday, came off the bench and delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the tenth as a pinch hitter.

Roederer’s home run:

A 2 out HR from Cole Roederer puts the Smokies on top! It's 2-1 Smokies in the bottom of the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/sQDLawrAkt — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) September 11, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs detasseled the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 9-2. Cedar Rapids won the series three games to two, with one game being cancelled.

Kohl Franklin started this game and surrendered two runs on four hits over 3.2 innings. Franklin walked four and struck out two. He also hit one batter.

Franklin gave up a game-tying two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning, after which he exited for Adam Lakey. Laskey ended the inning with a ground out to the shortstop and got the win when South Bend struck back with four runs in the top of the fourth. That was the only batter Laskey faced.

Richard Gallardo took over for Laskey in the fifth and pitched the next four innings without allowing a run. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out three. Gallardo just got a “hold” for his efforts.

Right fielder Jonathan Sierra gave South Bend an early lead with a two-run home run in the third inning, his third on the season. Sierra was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

Left fielder Jordan Nwogu cranked a two-run home run in the fifth. It was Nwogu’s 15th home run this year. He went 2 for 4.

First baseman B.J. Murray Jr. was 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.

DH Caleb Knight was 2 for 4 and scored once.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had a two-run single in the fifth and an RBI groundout in the seventh for three total RBI. He was 1 for 5 and scored on Nwogu’s home run.

South Bend finished the second half with a record of 39-26, five and a half games ahead of second-place Wisconsin. Overall, they finished with a 73-58 record.

The win today had symbolic importance, as both South Bend and Cedar Rapids finished with the exact same overall record on the year. The two teams will face off in best-of-three series starting in South Bend on Tuesday. After an travel day on Wednesday, game four and, if necessary, game five will be held in Cedar Rapids.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost to the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), 9-3. The Pelicans won the series, three wins to two with one cancelled game.

The Pelicans were in a hole early after starter Oliver Roque gave up five runs on five hits over 2.1 innings. Roque walked two and struck out two in his first start for the right-hander with the Pelicans.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. It was Alcantara’s first game since leaving with an injury on Thursday. He played five innings tonight.

The Pelicans finished the second-half with a record of 31-34, which put them in fifth place in their division (out of six), ten-and-a-half games behind first place Charleston. However, the Pelicans won the first half, so they will take on the RiverDogs in a best-of-three series starting in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

Overall for the year, the Pelicans finished with a 78-53 record.