On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Mets series preview

The Mets took three of four from the Cubs at Wrigley Field just before the All-Star break.

Since the break the Mets are 31-17 while the Cubs are 23-25.

For more on the Mets, here’s Chris McShane, managing editor of our SB Nation Mets site Amazin’ Avenue:

The New York Mets remain a very good team this year. Despite the fact that Max Scherzer and Starling Marte are on the injured list at the moment, the team should be expected to at least take this series from the Cubs. After all, they’ve spent all but two days of the season in sole possession of first place in the National League East. You’re going to see the very good Chris Bassitt, the best pitcher of this generation in Jacob deGrom, and the left-handed David Peterson in this series, and as long as the Mets’ offense is relatively functional, the series should go as expected.

Fun fact

Since 2015, the Cubs are 29-16 against the Mets, including a 12-9 record at Citi Field.

Probable pitching matchups

Monday: Javier Assad, RHP (0-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.435 WHIP, 4.62 FIP) vs. Chris Bassitt, RHP (13-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.134 WHIP, 3.40 FIP)

Tuesday: Adrian Sampson, RHP (1-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.291 WHIP, 3.82 FIP) vs. Jacob deGrom, RHP (5-1, 1.66 ERA, 0.554 WHIP, 1.39 FIP)

Wednesday: Drew Smyly, LHP (6-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.200 WHIP, 4.31 FIP) vs. David Peterson, LHP (7-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.328 WHIP, 3.59 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Monday: 6:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Tuesday: 6:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Wednesday: 6:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

Our old buddy Daniel Vogelbach (pictured above) is now a Met. He’s hit .234/.366/.405 in 134 PA with the Mets, and his .771 OPS is almost identical to the .769 he posted with the Pirates this year.

I mention that just because Vogelbach has been a BCB favorite for years. Really, all I wanted to say here is: “Hey, Cubs! Psst! Please don’t get swept.”

Up next

The Cubs have Thursday off, then return to Wrigley Field to host the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series beginning Friday afternoon.