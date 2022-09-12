Outside The Confines: Is this the Mariners’ year?

Happy Monday, one and all. Today we’ve got a little bit of everything for you today, from the passing of a former MLB pitcher to what the future holds for Terry Francona. There’s more discussion about the new rule changes, and of course Albert Pujols’s historic run to 700 home runs.
But before we get into all that, here’s this incredible moment from Sunday’s Mariners game.
“Absolutely incredible finish in front of a sold-out crowd!” pic.twitter.com/H7rTJorHyy— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 12, 2022
It might just be the end to one game, but Mariners fans and other observers are starting to think this team, loaded with young talent, might actually have what it takes to head to the postseason. As of right now they have a wild card spot, though nothing is guaranteed. Houston seems unbeatable in the West in terms of the division title, but we’ve seen division winners fall to wild card teams in the postseason before.
First, they need to get to October, then they can hope to become the best. For right now, though, they certainly are a lot of fun to watch.
Now onto the rest of today’s links.
- Rays infielder Taylor Walls has learned the value of journaling as part of his post-game routine. Story by Marc Topkin.
- Speaking of the Rays, Jay Jaffe takes a look at their unexpected surge towards postseason contention.
- Daniel Chavkin offers some insight into the MLB and Manfred specifically recognizing the Minor League Players’ Union.
- John Denton and Jake Crouse spotlight Albert Pujols as he takes 4th place of all time.
- Just how close is Pujols to 700? ESPN breaks it down.
- Sigh.
The first batter of the game, and Angel Hernandez is already at it again— Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) September 11, 2022
“I have never seen this call. It is a terrible call.” pic.twitter.com/C06xcYQy23
- If you’ve ever wanted to own Ty Cobb’s dentures, now is your moment. Story by Ben Hooper.
- Daniel Kramer breaks down the amazing Sunday walk-off win for the Mariners and why it shows that they’re ready for October.
- Former pitcher Anthony Varvaro died this weekend in a car crash on his way to work at the 9/11 memorial in New York. (AP)
- Ken Rosenthal talks to Terry Francona about his future in baseball. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This is such a distinctly Scherzer kind of stat.
Max Scherzer, who is on the IL, got ejected by second-base ump Chad Fairchild in the first inning.— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 11, 2022
This is the second time this year Scherzer has been ejected. He wasn't playing in either game.
- The Dodgers are the first team to clinch a postseason berth, shares Shaun O’Neill.
- ESPN offers a glimpse at which teams are likely to join the Dodgers in the postseason.
- Sam Blum has a piece on Scott Spiezio, and his long road to recovery after World Series glory faded. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Here’s another look at some of those rule changes we can expect in 2023. (AP)
- And here’s what MLB players and managers are saying about those changes. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This thread gets a bit unhinged but it’s also pretty illuminating.
I thought this might be an interesting way to visualize the new positioning rules. (Fixed an earlier error about outfielders.)— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 10, 2022
This is it. This is all that matters. Setting aside P/C, you just have to have at least 4 infielders, and 2 on either side.
So ... pic.twitter.com/rzGBzfp1by
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...