Outside The Confines: Is this the Mariners’ year?

But before we get into all that, here’s this incredible moment from Sunday’s Mariners game.

“Absolutely incredible finish in front of a sold-out crowd!” pic.twitter.com/H7rTJorHyy — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 12, 2022

It might just be the end to one game, but Mariners fans and other observers are starting to think this team, loaded with young talent, might actually have what it takes to head to the postseason. As of right now they have a wild card spot, though nothing is guaranteed. Houston seems unbeatable in the West in terms of the division title, but we’ve seen division winners fall to wild card teams in the postseason before.

First, they need to get to October, then they can hope to become the best. For right now, though, they certainly are a lot of fun to watch.

The first batter of the game, and Angel Hernandez is already at it again



“I have never seen this call. It is a terrible call.” pic.twitter.com/C06xcYQy23 — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) September 11, 2022

Max Scherzer, who is on the IL, got ejected by second-base ump Chad Fairchild in the first inning.



This is the second time this year Scherzer has been ejected. He wasn't playing in either game. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 11, 2022

I thought this might be an interesting way to visualize the new positioning rules. (Fixed an earlier error about outfielders.)



This is it. This is all that matters. Setting aside P/C, you just have to have at least 4 infielders, and 2 on either side.



So ... pic.twitter.com/rzGBzfp1by — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 10, 2022

