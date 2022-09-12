 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Is this the Mariners’ year?

This is certainly a fun Seattle team, but are they destined for October?

By Ashley MacLennan
Happy Monday, one and all. Today we’ve got a little bit of everything for you today, from the passing of a former MLB pitcher to what the future holds for Terry Francona. There’s more discussion about the new rule changes, and of course Albert Pujols’s historic run to 700 home runs.

But before we get into all that, here’s this incredible moment from Sunday’s Mariners game.

It might just be the end to one game, but Mariners fans and other observers are starting to think this team, loaded with young talent, might actually have what it takes to head to the postseason. As of right now they have a wild card spot, though nothing is guaranteed. Houston seems unbeatable in the West in terms of the division title, but we’ve seen division winners fall to wild card teams in the postseason before.

First, they need to get to October, then they can hope to become the best. For right now, though, they certainly are a lot of fun to watch.

Now onto the rest of today’s links.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

